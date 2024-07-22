LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee United need to strengthen before big Premiership kick off

The victory over Ayr United was a big result for Dundee United.

It may not have been a classic performance but they got over the line against a good team and kept their chances of progression alive.

After letting themselves down at Falkirk last week, it was crucial there was some kind of response.

And full credit to United and manager Jim Goodwin, they’ve done that with back-to-back wins at Tannadice.

Now it is up to Buckie Thistle on Tuesday with the target of making it three wins on the spin.

Do that and they’ve done what they can after defeat at Falkirk.

If nine points isn’t enough to get through, so be it.

More important to me is they are ready for the derby on August 4.

Progress in the cup is a bonus, getting their return to the Premiership off to a strong start is crucial.

Work to do

I still think there is a lot of work to do for Goodwin to get his team where he wants it.

As I said at the start, Saturday’s display was far from a classic.

At times Ayr moved the ball around better and looked the stronger side.

But United were a step on from their first couple of matches so it is coming.

And they got the all-important result.

The good thing is the new signings all look to have brought something.

David Babunski obviously grabbed his first goal in tangerine.

That was great and Will Ferry I like. He looks like one you can rely on to give everything week in, week out and will be an important player.

It is a key position in the setup Goodwin is going for.

Ryan Strain

And that’s why it’s so disappointing to be without Ryan Strain on the other side.

Not least because it’s a new signing set to miss the first few months of his time at the club.

But doubly so because wing-backs are so important to this Dundee United side.

Figuring out how to replace him is a puzzle to solve for Goodwin.

And sparks my concern about the strength in depth at Tannadice right now.

That’s my main worry.

When someone like Strain is out, suddenly there’s a problem.

Central midfield and striker

They need another central midfielder for me.

Ideally one with real experience who can hold down the middle while the likes of Babunski get on the ball.

Ross Docherty was that man last season but fitness issues continue to hamper him and reliability in his fitness is a problem for Goodwin.

Elsewhere I’d like to see them add another striker, someone a bit different.

Ideally a classic No 9 so the link to Jort van der Sande is an interesting one.

It does help when a young player like Brandon Forbes steps up, though.

What a free-kick. Scary good.

It says a lot that a young player on debut took the free-kick at all.

They obviously knew he had that talent in him.

But guys like him are a bonus.

There is still plenty of work to be done for Goodwin this summer.