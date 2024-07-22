LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee United need to strengthen before big Premiership kick off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee United need to strengthen before big Premiership kick off

The Tangerines deserve credit for their response to the Falkirk failure but still plenty of work to be done for Jim Goodwin, writes Lee Wilkie.

Dundee United celebrate against Ayr United. Image: SNS
Dundee United celebrate against Ayr United. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

The victory over Ayr United was a big result for Dundee United.

It may not have been a classic performance but they got over the line against a good team and kept their chances of progression alive.

After letting themselves down at Falkirk last week, it was crucial there was some kind of response.

And full credit to United and manager Jim Goodwin, they’ve done that with back-to-back wins at Tannadice.

Now it is up to Buckie Thistle on Tuesday with the target of making it three wins on the spin.

David Babunski's free-kick beats everyone including Ayr keeper Harry Stone, as Ross Graham attacks
David Babunski’s free-kick finds the net. Image: SNS

Do that and they’ve done what they can after defeat at Falkirk.

If nine points isn’t enough to get through, so be it.

More important to me is they are ready for the derby on August 4.

Progress in the cup is a bonus, getting their return to the Premiership off to a strong start is crucial.

Work to do

I still think there is a lot of work to do for Goodwin to get his team where he wants it.

As I said at the start, Saturday’s display was far from a classic.

At times Ayr moved the ball around better and looked the stronger side.

But United were a step on from their first couple of matches so it is coming.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at Tannadice. Image: SNS

And they got the all-important result.

The good thing is the new signings all look to have brought something.

David Babunski obviously grabbed his first goal in tangerine.

That was great and Will Ferry I like. He looks like one you can rely on to give everything week in, week out and will be an important player.

It is a key position in the setup Goodwin is going for.

Ryan Strain

And that’s why it’s so disappointing to be without Ryan Strain on the other side.

Not least because it’s a new signing set to miss the first few months of his time at the club.

But doubly so because wing-backs are so important to this Dundee United side.

Dundee United players surround the stricken Ryan Strain
Ryan Strain is expected to be out for months with injury. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United

Figuring out how to replace him is a puzzle to solve for Goodwin.

And sparks my concern about the strength in depth at Tannadice right now.

That’s my main worry.

When someone like Strain is out, suddenly there’s a problem.

Central midfield and striker

They need another central midfielder for me.

Ideally one with real experience who can hold down the middle while the likes of Babunski get on the ball.

Ross Docherty was that man last season but fitness issues continue to hamper him and reliability in his fitness is a problem for Goodwin.

Brandon Forbes hammers home from distance for Dundee United against Ayr
Brandon Forbes wins the game on debut for Dundee United against Ayr. Image: Shutterstock

Elsewhere I’d like to see them add another striker, someone a bit different.

Ideally a classic No 9 so the link to Jort van der Sande is an interesting one.

It does help when a young player like Brandon Forbes steps up, though.

What a free-kick. Scary good.

It says a lot that a young player on debut took the free-kick at all.

They obviously knew he had that talent in him.

But guys like him are a bonus.

There is still plenty of work to be done for Goodwin this summer.

More from Dundee United

Thumbs up: A soaked Brandon Forbes after his match-winning cameo for Dundee United
Brandon Forbes reveals Ross Graham role in wondergoal as Dundee United teen opens up…
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
3 Dundee United talking points: Fearless Forbes, why goals galore are needed in Buckie…
9
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Jim Goodwin reacts to 'unbelievable' Brandon Forbes screamer as Dundee United boss offers Ryan…
6
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher running in training.
Declan Gallagher: Dundee United ace vows to silence 'legs have gone' critics
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right).
JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby ticket prices – how much is too much for a…
34
Van der Sande is a fans' favourite at ADO den Haag
Dundee United in transfer talks with ADO den Haag striker Jort van der Sande
3
Dundee United's Owen Stirton hard at work during training.
EXCLUSIVE: Owen Stirton reveals Dundee United heroes and current mentor as Tannadice teen laps…
A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf.
Ryan Strain injury latest as nervous Dundee United wait continues
The Dundee derby at a packed Tannadice
Dundee derby ticket prices revealed as fierce rivals prepare for blockbuster opening-day clash
7
David Babunski, pictured, was excellent on his United bow.
David Babunksi: Dundee United star talks 10 years at Barcelona, Ange Postecoglou in Japan…
7