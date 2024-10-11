Man taken to hospital after bike and ride-on lawnmower crash in Dunfermline

A man has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and ride-on lawnmower crashed in Dunfermline.

Emergency crews were called to Woodmill Road shortly after 9.30am on Friday following the collision.

Pictures shared on social media showed police and paramedics at the scene near the Blacklaw Road junction.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Fife Council said they are aware of the incident but provided no further comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.35am on Friday we were called to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a ride-on lawnmower in the Woodmill Road area of Dunfermline.

“A man was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”