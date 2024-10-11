Dundee FC Dundee and St Johnstone stars’ efforts undone as Belgium dent Scotland U/21s’ Euro hopes Two second half goals by the Belgians mean the young Scots need results to go their way in the final game of qualifying. By Sean Hamilton October 11 2024, 9:08pm October 11 2024, 9:08pm Share Dundee and St Johnstone stars’ efforts undone as Belgium dent Scotland U/21s’ Euro hopes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5102037/dundee-and-st-johnstone-stars-efforts-undone-as-belgium-dent-scotland-u-21s-euro-hopes/ Copy Link 0 comment The Scotland side line-up ahead of kick-off, featuring Saints' Lewis Neilson (back row, third from left), Dundee's Josh Mulligan (front row, first left) and Dens team-mate Lyall Cameron (front row, fourth left). Image: Ross Parker/SNS Scotland U/21s’ hopes of reaching the European Championship finals were dealt a blow as Belgium ran out 2-0 winners in Friday’s crucial qualifier. Dundee’s Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron were named in Scot Gemmill’s starting XI, along with St Johnstone defender – and Dundee United academy graduate – Lewis Neilson. But the Tayside trio were powerless to prevent the Belgians from bagging two second half goals that left Scotland needing an unlikely – albeit possible – pair of results in the final qualifying match. If Belgium lose at home to Hungary AND the Young Scots win in Kazakhstan on Tuesday night, they will secure their place at next year’s tournament in Slovakia. But any other combination of results will doom Scotland to another failed campaign, having not reached the finals since 1996. Both Mulligan, who was involved in most of Scotland’s forward forays, and Cameron were substituted after Scotland fell behind. Without them on the park, the Belgians added their second, decisive strike, to take Gemmill’s side’s fate out of their own hands. Here are the best pictures of Mulligan, Cameron and Neilson in action. Dundee’s Lyall Cameron (centre) warms up pre-match with Scotland team-mates, including (L to R) Daniel Kelly of Millwall and Kilmarnock’s David Watson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Dundee star Josh Mulligan on his way to beating Belgium’s Mandela Keita to the ball with the score balanced at 0-0 in the first half. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Lyall Cameron (right) keeps an eye on Belgium’s Samuel Mbangula. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Mulligan (having his shirt tugged by Belgium’s Mario Stroeykens) was in the thick of the action before the break. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Lewis Neilson (right) looks on as Belgium’s Arthur Vermeeren (centre right) is shown a yellow card for simulation in the second half. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Mulligan (centre) looks crestfallen after Belgium’s Lucas Stassin put Belgium ahead. The Dundee star was substituted in the aftermath. Dee team-mate Cameron followed before the Belgians added their second goal. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Conversation