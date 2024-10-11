Dundee and St Johnstone stars’ efforts undone as Belgium dent Scotland U/21s’ Euro hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and St Johnstone stars’ efforts undone as Belgium dent Scotland U/21s’ Euro hopes

Two second half goals by the Belgians mean the young Scots need results to go their way in the final game of qualifying.

By Sean Hamilton
The Scotland side line-up ahead of kick-off, featuring Saints' Lewis Neilson (back row, third from left), Dundee's Josh Mulligan (front row, first left) and Dens team-mate Lyall Cameron (front row, fourth left). Image: Ross Parker/SNS
The Scotland side line-up ahead of kick-off, featuring Saints' Lewis Neilson (back row, third from left), Dundee's Josh Mulligan (front row, first left) and Dens team-mate Lyall Cameron (front row, fourth left). Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Scotland U/21s’ hopes of reaching the European Championship finals were dealt a blow as Belgium ran out 2-0 winners in Friday’s crucial qualifier.

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron were named in Scot Gemmill’s starting XI, along with St Johnstone defender – and Dundee United academy graduate – Lewis Neilson.

But the Tayside trio were powerless to prevent the Belgians from bagging two second half goals that left Scotland needing an unlikely – albeit possible – pair of results in the final qualifying match.

If Belgium lose at home to Hungary AND the Young Scots win in Kazakhstan on Tuesday night, they will secure their place at next year’s tournament in Slovakia.

But any other combination of results will doom Scotland to another failed campaign, having not reached the finals since 1996.

Both Mulligan, who was involved in most of Scotland’s forward forays, and Cameron were substituted after Scotland fell behind.

Without them on the park, the Belgians added their second, decisive strike, to take Gemmill’s side’s fate out of their own hands.

Here are the best pictures of Mulligan, Cameron and Neilson in action.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron (centre) warms up pre-match with Scotland team-mates, including (L to R) Daniel Kelly of Millwall and Kilmarnock’s David Watson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee star  Josh Mulligan on his way to beating Belgium’s Mandela Keita to the ball with the score balanced at 0-0 in the first half. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Lyall Cameron (right) keeps an eye on Belgium’s Samuel Mbangula. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Mulligan (having his shirt tugged by Belgium’s Mario Stroeykens) was in the thick of the action before the break. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Lewis Neilson (right) looks on as Belgium’s Arthur Vermeeren (centre right)  is shown a yellow card for simulation in the second half. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Mulligan (centre) looks crestfallen after Belgium’s Lucas Stassin put Belgium ahead. The Dundee star was substituted in the aftermath. Dee team-mate Cameron followed before the Belgians added their second goal. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

