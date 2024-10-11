Dundee and St Johnstone stars’ efforts undone as Belgium dent Scotland U/21s’ Euro hopes

Scotland U/21s’ hopes of reaching the European Championship finals were dealt a blow as Belgium ran out 2-0 winners in Friday’s crucial qualifier.

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron were named in Scot Gemmill’s starting XI, along with St Johnstone defender – and Dundee United academy graduate – Lewis Neilson.

But the Tayside trio were powerless to prevent the Belgians from bagging two second half goals that left Scotland needing an unlikely – albeit possible – pair of results in the final qualifying match.

If Belgium lose at home to Hungary AND the Young Scots win in Kazakhstan on Tuesday night, they will secure their place at next year’s tournament in Slovakia.

But any other combination of results will doom Scotland to another failed campaign, having not reached the finals since 1996.

Both Mulligan, who was involved in most of Scotland’s forward forays, and Cameron were substituted after Scotland fell behind.

Without them on the park, the Belgians added their second, decisive strike, to take Gemmill’s side’s fate out of their own hands.

Here are the best pictures of Mulligan, Cameron and Neilson in action.