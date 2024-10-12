Fife wedding venue dubbed ‘world’s best’ returns to profit after busiest ever year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife wedding venue dubbed ‘world’s best’ returns to profit after busiest ever year

Balbirnie House Hotel has enjoyed its busiest ever year as a wedding venue.

By Paul Malik
Nicholas Russell, managing director of Balbirnie House Hotel.

Fife wedding venue Balbirnie House has enjoyed a return to profit after experiencing its busiest ever year.

Annual accounts show the company had a pre-tax profit of more than £122,000 to the end of April 2024.

This is compared to a loss posted the year previously of around £187,000.

The Markinch venue has been named the world’s best wedding venue for five consecutive years by Haute Grandeur Global Awards.

Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell hailed the work of their team, who they said had refocussed efforts on procurement and purchasing to pass value on to customers.

And the venue has been inundated with bookings, with 500 happy couples tying the knot at Balbirnie House in the last three years.

Balbirnie House returns to profit

Revenues published in the company’s annual accounts exceeded £4.1m.

Nicholas said: “Despite all ongoing challenges combined, and having previously experienced very significant pandemic-related losses at Balbirnie House, it is great to see our accounts now return to delivering a marginal profit.

“This is as a result of a monumental effort and much focus from our company management team.

“We have needed to shift to new levels of contemplation for all purchasing and procurement, so that we can continue to keep passing on as much value as possible for all guests.

“And we have also needed to re-think how the entire hotel brigade is deployed, without in any way comprising on providing our absolute best warmth of welcome of Scotland hospitality.

“Throughout this cost-of-living crisis we have also retained a focus on providing great starting points for value-for money, and it has been wonderful to see such strong ongoing support from our local community.”

Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.

“The costing differentials can be truly profound, the savings that couples can make by having their wedding here, when compared for example to some standalone barn venues, can equate to a very significant deposit on a house, and the rest.

“A further differential is also in relation to the nature of historic properties.

“There’s a big difference between having a wedding ceremony inside a historic property and then being assigned the rest of the occasion outside and into a garden marquee.

“Everything we have at Balbirnie provides for internal celebrations in entirety inside the Category A listed house for up to 250 guests.

“And we are not shy of partying either. Per square foot, since opening as a hotel back in 1999, Balbirnie House has partied harder than any other hotel in the land.”

Conversation