Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on desire for ‘amazing’ Euro qualification as Scotland U/21s eye huge winner-takes-all clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on desire for ‘amazing’ Euro qualification as Scotland U/21s eye huge winner-takes-all clash

Scot Gemmill's side host Belgium this evening knowing a positive result would be a major step towards 2025 qualification.

Lyall Cameron starred for Scotland U/21s against Spain and Malta. Image: PA
Lyall Cameron is a key player for Scotland U/21s. Image: PA
By George Cran

Lyall Cameron is hoping for a birthday treat in Tynecastle and Kazakhstan this week.

The Dundee star has turned 22 while on international duty, preparing for one of the biggest Scotland U/21 fixtures in years.

The young Scots can take a huge step towards qualifying for the 2025 European Championships if they can get the better of Belgium in Edinburgh tonight.

The two sides are locked on points in Group B with second spot on the line.

Spain have already won the group, leaving Scotland and Belgium to fight it out – the three best runners-up qualify automatically with the rest going into play-offs.

Cameron & Co lead the Belgians on head-to-head record thanks to an impressive 2-0 win in November in which the Dundee playmaker scored the crucial second.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland U/21s 2-0 up in Belgium. Image: SNS

“We were really good that night, really organised,” he said.

“They had the majority of the ball, which you’d expect because Belgium are a really good footballing nation.

“But we scored early from a set-piece and then got another on the counter-attack.

“We were 2-0 up at half-time and then saw the game out really well.

“They’ll be coming thinking they are due us one but we know having beaten them there we can beat them at home.

“And head-to-head is in our favour so a draw would be good.”

‘Amazing’

Gaining a result tonight at Tynecastle would leave the young Scots needing a win in Kazakhstan to secure second place.

Cameron also scored against the Kazakhs in a 4-0 win in March.

And he’s determined to make it all the way to Slovakia next summer alongside Dens team-mate Josh Mulligan.

“I really enjoy playing for the U/21s and playing in a tournament like that would be amazing,” he added.

“It’s a good style of football and a lot of good players, I really look forward to it.

“I’m grateful that I play regularly – it’s great that the manager has trust in me to do that at that level.

“I hadn’t been in a Scotland squad before the U/21s.

“So it’s really good and I really enjoy going away with them. We play against really good players at that level, it’s great experience.”

Josh Mulligan in Scotland U/21 action
Josh Mulligan will also be on Scotland duty tonight alongside Lyall Cameron. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

He added: “We’ve done really well. Last time we played Spain in the first game and were up against guys who have played in Barcelona’s first team.

“We were up against it in that one but, to be fair, we kept ourselves in the game and got our equaliser but their quality showed in the end.

“They had real quality and it was respectable.

“But then we went through to Malta in a must-win game, at this stage they are all must-win, but we dominated that game.

“We played really well.

“Now Belgium is really the qualifier because if we win this one we go through.”

The match will be broadcast live on the Scotland National Team YouTube channel.

Double Dee?

Dundee loanee Oluwaseun Adewumi made his debut at U/21 level for Austria. Image: OFB.
Dundee loanee Oluwaseun Adewumi made his debut at U/21 level for Austria in September. Image: OFB.

Another Dee also has a chance of reaching Slovakia next summer with Austria.

Seun Adewumi, fresh from his brilliant finish against Kilmarnock, faces two big tests.

Austria lie third in Group H and face the top two – Slovenia at home tonight and then away to France on Tuesday.

Two victories would see them top the group, though they trail leaders Slovenia by five points.

Earlier in the group, they lost in Slovenia in October but defeated the French at home the following month.

More from Dundee FC

Giovanni Di Stefano at Dens Park.
Dundee fans mock Giovanni Di Stefano as club blanks ex-director and convicted fraudster's online…
3
General view of Dens Park.
New behind-the-scenes appointment for Dundee FC
2
Jon McCracken in conversation with Dundee boss Tony Docherty at half-time of their defeat to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken: Dundee boss backs keeper to return from Scotland duty 100% focused
Scott Allan in action for Dundee United as a youngster and Dundee, later in his career. Images: SNS
6 Dundee and United heroes feature as Scott Allan quizzed on most talented team-mates
Tony Docherty is not satisfied with Dundee's recent results. Image: PA Wire
Tony Docherty reveals plan to ensure Dundee emerge stronger after international break
5
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS
On-loan Dundee ace Charlie Reilly on why he made move to crisis-hit Inverness
Mo Sylla pleads his innocence with referee Grant Irvine after his red card. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Tony Docherty reveals Willie Collum phone call on Mo Sylla red as two Dundee…
2
Mo Sylla
Former Premier League ref weighs in on Dundee's Mo Sylla red card controversy
3
Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Scott Fraser on Dundee's big test of character after Kilmarnock collapse
Mo Sylla sees red
The good, the bad and the ugly at Dens Park - 4 talking points…
7

Conversation