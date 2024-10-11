Josh Mullin’s ‘strange’ injury giving Raith Rovers cause for concern

Neill Collins admits Josh Mullin’s ‘strange’ injury is giving Raith Rovers cause for concern.

Mullin trudged off the pitch during Wednesday night’s testimonial for Ross Matthews and was clearly in pain and discomfort.

There did not appear to be anyone near the 32-year-old when he pulled up and signalled to the home bench for treatment.

His substitution two minutes before half-time was the one negative from a night of celebration for one of the club’s longest-serving stalwarts.

Raith beat Hearts 3-1, with the Premiership side including the likes of Craig Halkett, Blair Spittal, Yan Dhanda and Barrie McKay in a strong squad.

However, boss Neill Collins admitted Mullin’s injury had been a disappointment.

“Josh picked up an injury and it’s still a bit too early to say at the moment exactly how long he might be out for,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“It was his ankle and it seemed quite an unusual one, so that’s something we need to assess.

“It’s not something that we wanted or needed out of the game and it was probably the only negative.

‘Fond memories’

“Listen, the thing is, you know for a fact you’re not going to go through the whole season without an injury.

“But it seemed like a strange injury to pick up, so hopefully he’s alright.”

Meanwhile, Collins was delighted with the benefit match for Matthews – for both the fans’ favourite and his wider squad.

After a draw with Hamilton Accies and an impressive victory to end Falkirk’s long unbeaten run, Raith suffered a setback with Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Morton

“The most important thing was Ross, that he looks back on this night with fond memories,” added the Rovers manager.

“And I think he will, because of the reception he received. The club did a great job.

“But then also because he played great and the team played great and we got a great result.

“There’s just no getting away from it – you always feel better when you win, even in a testimonial.

“I wanted our players to go into the wee break feeling good about themselves and they should after this game.”