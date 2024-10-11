Josh Mullin’s ‘strange’ injury giving Raith Rovers cause for concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Mullin’s ‘strange’ injury giving Raith Rovers cause for concern

The winger picked up the issue in Ross Matthews' testimonial match against Hearts.

By Iain Collin
Raith winger Josh Mullin kneels on the ground with his head in his hands.
Josh Mullin suffered an injury during Ross Matthews' testimonial against Hearts. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neill Collins admits Josh Mullin’s ‘strange’ injury is giving Raith Rovers cause for concern.

Mullin trudged off the pitch during Wednesday night’s testimonial for Ross Matthews and was clearly in pain and discomfort.

There did not appear to be anyone near the 32-year-old when he pulled up and signalled to the home bench for treatment.

His substitution two minutes before half-time was the one negative from a night of celebration for one of the club’s longest-serving stalwarts.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith beat Hearts 3-1, with the Premiership side including the likes of Craig Halkett, Blair Spittal, Yan Dhanda and Barrie McKay in a strong squad.

However, boss Neill Collins admitted Mullin’s injury had been a disappointment.

“Josh picked up an injury and it’s still a bit too early to say at the moment exactly how long he might be out for,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“It was his ankle and it seemed quite an unusual one, so that’s something we need to assess.

“It’s not something that we wanted or needed out of the game and it was probably the only negative.

‘Fond memories’

“Listen, the thing is, you know for a fact you’re not going to go through the whole season without an injury.

“But it seemed like a strange injury to pick up, so hopefully he’s alright.”

Meanwhile, Collins was delighted with the benefit match for Matthews – for both the fans’ favourite and his wider squad.

After a draw with Hamilton Accies and an impressive victory to end Falkirk’s long unbeaten run, Raith suffered a setback with Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Morton

“The most important thing was Ross, that he looks back on this night with fond memories,” added the Rovers manager.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews surrounded by players and mascots before his testimonial match against Hearts.
Ross Matthews (centre) before his testimonial match against Hearts. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“And I think he will, because of the reception he received. The club did a great job.

“But then also because he played great and the team played great and we got a great result.

“There’s just no getting away from it – you always feel better when you win, even in a testimonial.

“I wanted our players to go into the wee break feeling good about themselves and they should after this game.”

