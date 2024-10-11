Dundee parking rage ‘animal’ left 82-year-old dementia and MND sufferer unconscious

A parking rage thug knocked out a Dundee pensioner suffering from dementia and motor neurone disease.

Harris Butt left his vehicle after a row about parking just before Christmas 2022.

He pushed 82-year-old Bruce Kelly, who was with his daughter, causing him to fall into a stone wall.

The vulnerable pensioner struck his head on the stonework and was knocked unconscious.

Butt was labelled an “animal” by his victim’s daughter and has been ordered to complete unpaid work after admitting the assault.

Parking row

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 2.45pm on December 21, 2022, the witness Alison Welsh attended at her father’s address, as she does on a daily basis.

“At around 3.20pm, the witnesses exited the property.

“They saw the accused helping a child into the rear of a car, before entering and rolling down the window.”

The witness challenged Butt for parking in an exclusion zone during pick-up times.

Ms Caird said: “This appeared to anger the accused. Some words were exchanged.”

Butt drove off but parked and got out before walking towards Mr Kelly and pushing him on the chest.

Mr Bruce fell backwards and hit his head on a small stone wall.

His daughter shouted: “You animal, get off my dad.”

Butt got back in his car and drove off at speed.

Police and an ambulance were called.

One-off

Butt, 33, of Milton Street in Dundee, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Kelly and injuring him at Scotston Gardens.

His solicitor Kyra Strachan said: “He accepts responsibility for the assault on the victim.

“Mr Butt does have a history of offending.

“This was a one-off incident and it’s unlikely this will be repeated.”

The court heard it was unemployed Butt’s first offence in five years.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane ordered him to complete 270 hours of unpaid work.

