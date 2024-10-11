Dundee parking rage ‘animal’ left 82-year-old dementia and MND sufferer unconscious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee parking rage ‘animal’ left 82-year-old dementia and MND sufferer unconscious

Harris Butt got out his car and attacked the pensioner in the presence of his own daughter.

By Ross Gardiner
Harris Butt
Harris Butt.

A parking rage thug knocked out a Dundee pensioner suffering from dementia and motor neurone disease.

Harris Butt left his vehicle after a row about parking just before Christmas 2022.

He pushed 82-year-old Bruce Kelly, who was with his daughter, causing him to fall into a stone wall.

The vulnerable pensioner struck his head on the stonework and was knocked unconscious.

Butt was labelled an “animal” by his victim’s daughter and has been ordered to complete unpaid work after admitting the assault.

Parking row

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 2.45pm on December 21, 2022, the witness Alison Welsh attended at her father’s address, as she does on a daily basis.

“At around 3.20pm, the witnesses exited the property.

“They saw the accused helping a child into the rear of a car, before entering and rolling down the window.”

The witness challenged Butt for parking in an exclusion zone during pick-up times.

Ms Caird said: “This appeared to anger the accused. Some words were exchanged.”

Butt drove off but parked and got out before walking towards Mr Kelly and pushing him on the chest.

Mr Bruce fell backwards and hit his head on a small stone wall.

His daughter shouted: “You animal, get off my dad.”

Butt got back in his car and drove off at speed.

Police and an ambulance were called.

One-off

Butt, 33, of Milton Street in Dundee, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Kelly and injuring him at Scotston Gardens.

His solicitor Kyra Strachan said: “He accepts responsibility for the assault on the victim.

“Mr Butt does have a history of offending.

“This was a one-off incident and it’s unlikely this will be repeated.”

The court heard it was unemployed Butt’s first offence in five years.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane ordered him to complete 270 hours of unpaid work.

