EXCLUSIVE: Stirling Summer Sessions won’t return in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Stirling Summer Sessions won’t return in 2025

There are hopes the popular event could happen again locally in 2026.

Shania Twain's performance at Stirling Summer Sessions 2024 was hugely popular. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Shania Twain's performance at Stirling Summer Sessions 2024 was hugely popular. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Stirling Summer Sessions will not take place in 2025, it has been confirmed.

City Park hosted four nights of live music from massive names during June and July 2024, with Shania Twain’s gig attracting more than 20,000 revellers.

It was the first time Summer Sessions had been held in Stirling, following similar shows in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Stirling locals had previously spoken of their desire to see the event become an annual affair.

Now, The Courier can exclusively reveal that Stirling Summer Sessions will not be back in 2025, but there are hopes the concerts could be held again in 2026.

Fans make their way to the Shania Twain Summer Session in Stirling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Why won’t Stirling Summer Sessions 2025 happen?

A Summer Sessions spokesperson said: “The Stirling Summer Sessions were incredible and brought a wide, diverse audience to Stirling to see some amazing artists.

“Unfortunately we will not be doing the event next summer but would hope to be back in 2026.”

The inaugural event earlier this year, held from June 27 to July 2, proved a major success.

Stirling Castle overlooked the live performances in King’s Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

As well as Shania Twain, James Arthur, Busted, Tom Jones, and Young Fathers all headlined the Stirling Summer Sessions.

Support acts included Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Loreen, Fatherson, Fife singer Cammy Barnes, The Darkness, Dadi Freyr, Soap, Muddy Elephant, Beverley Knight, Germein, and Delta Goodrem.

Stirling locals want Summer Sessions to become permanent

Local businesses reaped significant benefits as a result of the events. Business improvement district Go Forth Stirling says its footfall data showed a 51.1% increase in visitors and a boost in sales.

Aiden Cochrane, Callan Douglas and Jamie McKenzie braved the weather to see James Arthur. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This summer, fans called for the festival to become permanent.

Isobel Kelly said: “Had a fantastic time at these events. Need more of this for sure.”

On Stirling Council’s Facebook page, Lorraine Fowler said: “It’s fantastic to have such an amazing event in our home town.

“Makes a nice change (from) having to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh, hope to see it again next year.”

Jodie Riddell, Brenda Cryleand Helen Edmond from Aberdeen travelled to Stirling for the Tom Jones Summer Sessions performance. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Stirling Council spokesperson previously told The Courier that the authority was “thrilled” to welcome thousands and showcase what Stirling had to offer.

  • Are you disappointed Summer Sessions won’t go ahead in Stirling next year? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Fridays and Go on Reform Street.
Dundee's Fridays and Go permanently shuts as TGI Fridays closes several UK restaurants
Shania Twain's performance at Stirling Summer Sessions 2024 was hugely popular. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife primary school extension planned in response to new housing developments
Police at Tulloch Court in Dundee on Saturday.
Woman, 42, charged after 'disturbance' in Dundee
Shania Twain's performance at Stirling Summer Sessions 2024 was hugely popular. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
These are the Stirling streets worst hit by litter and fly-tipping
Debbie Mitchell is pleading to get sister-in-law Nadia home from Beirut.
Perth woman's emotional plea after her family torn apart while fleeing Lebanon
Three gerbils rescued in Kirkcaldy.
Gerbils 'dumped on street' in Kirkcaldy rescued as charity warns there could be more…
Police Scotland officer.
Man, 41, last seen in Kirkcaldy traced 'safe and well'
St Andrews pier repair work is about to start a year after Storm Babet
Work to repair 'catastrophic' damage to St Andrews pier finally set to start
The 2023 UHI Perth graduation procession.
Why there was no UHI graduate procession in Perth despite 10-year tradition
Shania Twain's performance at Stirling Summer Sessions 2024 was hugely popular. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 25, charged after raid on house in Anstruther sparked armed police response

Conversation