EXCLUSIVE: Stirling Summer Sessions won’t return in 2025

Stirling Summer Sessions will not take place in 2025, it has been confirmed.

City Park hosted four nights of live music from massive names during June and July 2024, with Shania Twain’s gig attracting more than 20,000 revellers.

It was the first time Summer Sessions had been held in Stirling, following similar shows in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Stirling locals had previously spoken of their desire to see the event become an annual affair.

Now, The Courier can exclusively reveal that Stirling Summer Sessions will not be back in 2025, but there are hopes the concerts could be held again in 2026.

Why won’t Stirling Summer Sessions 2025 happen?

A Summer Sessions spokesperson said: “The Stirling Summer Sessions were incredible and brought a wide, diverse audience to Stirling to see some amazing artists.

“Unfortunately we will not be doing the event next summer but would hope to be back in 2026.”

The inaugural event earlier this year, held from June 27 to July 2, proved a major success.

As well as Shania Twain, James Arthur, Busted, Tom Jones, and Young Fathers all headlined the Stirling Summer Sessions.

Support acts included Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Loreen, Fatherson, Fife singer Cammy Barnes, The Darkness, Dadi Freyr, Soap, Muddy Elephant, Beverley Knight, Germein, and Delta Goodrem.

Stirling locals want Summer Sessions to become permanent

Local businesses reaped significant benefits as a result of the events. Business improvement district Go Forth Stirling says its footfall data showed a 51.1% increase in visitors and a boost in sales.

This summer, fans called for the festival to become permanent.

Isobel Kelly said: “Had a fantastic time at these events. Need more of this for sure.”

On Stirling Council’s Facebook page, Lorraine Fowler said: “It’s fantastic to have such an amazing event in our home town.

“Makes a nice change (from) having to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh, hope to see it again next year.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson previously told The Courier that the authority was “thrilled” to welcome thousands and showcase what Stirling had to offer.

Are you disappointed Summer Sessions won’t go ahead in Stirling next year? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

