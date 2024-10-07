Dundee’s Fridays and Go permanently shuts as TGI Fridays closes several UK restaurants

Fridays and Go has permanently closed its Dundee restaurant.

The Reform Street food outlet is one of several closures of TGI Fridays restaurants across the UK.

A rescue deal was secured today after the chain went into administration last month.

However, only 51 out of the chain’s 87 UK restaurants were saved, after being bought by restaurant group D&D London.

Meanwhile, trade union Unite Hospitality claims staff have been shut out of sites and padlocks have changed without any warning.

Dundee’s Reform Street store was the “world first” Fridays and Go quick service restaurant when it opened in 2022.

It comes months after American-Italian chain Frankie & Benny’s closed its restaurant in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

More recently, Vandal & Co on Exchange Street shut at the end of September.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

Fridays have been contacted for comment.

Did you work at Fridays and Go? Contact us at livenews@thecourier.co.uk