Former Premier League ref weighs in on Dundee’s Mo Sylla red card controversy

Former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says Grant Irvine was wrong to send off Mo Sylla in Dundee’s weekend defeat to Kilmarnock.

The French midfielder was given a second yellow card in the 43rd minute after a challenge between him and Matty Kennedy.

Both ended up on the floor with the Killie man needing treatment after being caught by Sylla’s arm.

At the time, the Dark Blues led 1-0 before taking a two-goal lead on 81 minutes with just 10 men.

However, Kilmarnock scored three goals in the final nine minutes to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Dens boss Tony Docherty was furious with the decision by referee Irvine, saying the red card “massively impacted” the game.

And ex-EPL referee Gallagher agrees Sylla should not have been shown a second yellow card.

On Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, the panel went through the contentious decisions from the Premiership weekend.

And Sylla’s red was picked out as a wrong decision.

✅ Red card for Rangers' Hagi

✅ Scales handball & penalty retake

✅ No yellow for Kuhn celebrations

❎ Red card for Dundee's Sylla

✅ Red card for Hibs' Triantis

✅ Red card for Hearts' Grant A look back at some of the big decisions in the Premiership on Ref Watch ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/25w1CahDRZ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 7, 2024

Dermot Gallagher said: “Foul only. It’s certainly not a second yellow card.

“[The referee] thinks he’s led with an arm and thinks he’s caught him.

“Not for me.

“Foul only, certainly not a second yellow card.”