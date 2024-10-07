Former Premier League ref weighs in on Dundee’s Mo Sylla red card controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Premier League ref weighs in on Dundee’s Mo Sylla red card controversy

The Dark Blues were reduced to 10 men in the first half against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

By George Cran
Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla earns a second yellow card. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says Grant Irvine was wrong to send off Mo Sylla in Dundee’s weekend defeat to Kilmarnock.

The French midfielder was given a second yellow card in the 43rd minute after a challenge between him and Matty Kennedy.

Both ended up on the floor with the Killie man needing treatment after being caught by Sylla’s arm.

At the time, the Dark Blues led 1-0 before taking a two-goal lead on 81 minutes with just 10 men.

Mo Sylla sees red
Mo Sylla was shown a second yellow card after a challenge on Matty Kennedy as Dundee fell to defeat against Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

However, Kilmarnock scored three goals in the final nine minutes to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Dens boss Tony Docherty was furious with the decision by referee Irvine, saying the red card “massively impacted” the game.

And ex-EPL referee Gallagher agrees Sylla should not have been shown a second yellow card.

On Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, the panel went through the contentious decisions from the Premiership weekend.

And Sylla’s red was picked out as a wrong decision.

Dermot Gallagher said: “Foul only. It’s certainly not a second yellow card.

“[The referee] thinks he’s led with an arm and thinks he’s caught him.

“Not for me.

“Foul only, certainly not a second yellow card.”

