Family ‘growing concerned’ for missing Dundee girl, 15, last seen three days ago

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing 15-year-old girl in Dundee.

Peyton Lindsay was last seen in the Lochee area of the city on Friday.

She is described as a white female, around 5ft 2 tall, with a slim build, dark brown shoulder-length hair with a red tinge, and glasses.

Peyton is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit with a black puffer-style jacket.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said “Peyton’s family are growing concerned for her welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Peyton or might know where she is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2373 of October 4 2024.