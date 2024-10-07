Motorists face three weeks of overnight closures on M90 Queensferry Crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Motorists face three weeks of overnight closures on M90 Queensferry Crossing

The works will begin later this month.

By Kieran Webster
The Queensferry Crossing.
The Queensferry Crossing. Image: DC Thomson

Motorists on the M90 face a series of closures on the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth.

Barrier maintenance works, by Bear Scotland, will begin on Monday October 21 and last until Sunday November 10.

From October 21 until October 26, the M90 will be closed between 10.30pm and 6am every night south of the bridge between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions.

Then, from October 28 until November 2, the motorway will be closed north of the bridge next to Ferrytoll Junction every night between 10.30pm and 6am.

The automated barrier system.
The automated barrier system. Image: Bear Scotland

Finally, trials of the diversion system will take place between 12.01am and 8am on Sunday November 10.

Traffic in both directions will be rerouted over the A9000 Forth Road Bridge.

New automated barriers were installed in 2023 to allow M90 traffic to be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge more quickly, but they need maintenance work ahead of winter.

Queensferry Cross diversions during M90 works

October 21-26
  • Southbound traffic diverted from Junction 1A Queensferry via the A904 to Echline Junction, then via the southbound Public Transport Link onto the A90 into Edinburgh, Maybury Road and Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge
  • Traffic joining the M90 northbound from the A90 will be diverted up the northbound Public Transport Link then onto the B800 towards Echline Junction, the A904 and Queensferry Junction
  • Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 eastbound will be diverted off at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry
  • Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 westbound will be diverted onto M9 Junction 3, and then back eastbound to exit at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry
  • The M9 Junction 1B Winchburgh eastbound on-slip will be closed, with traffic diverted from M9 Junction 3.
October 28-November 2
  •  Northbound traffic will be diverted down Ferrytoll off-slip then back up Ferrytoll on-slip.
  • Southbound traffic will be diverted down Ferrytoll off-slip then up the A9000, across FRB and up Echline off-slip, around Echline junction and along A904 to Queensferry Junction.
November 10
  • Traffic in both directions will be rerouted via the A9000 Forth Road Bridge.

David Bishop, Bear Scotland’s southeast unit bridges manager, said: “The system of automated barriers that we have installed significantly reduces the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.

“It is important that road users comply with red X signs above the carriageway when these appear, as the diversion cannot be opened until traffic on the motorway has stopped.

“If there are red X signs above all lanes, you must come to a stop.”

More from Fife

The Queensferry Crossing. Image: DC Thomson
Fife primary school extension planned in response to new housing developments
Three gerbils rescued in Kirkcaldy.
Gerbils 'dumped on street' in Kirkcaldy rescued as charity warns there could be more…
Police Scotland officer.
Man, 41, last seen in Kirkcaldy traced 'safe and well'
St Andrews pier repair work is about to start a year after Storm Babet
Work to repair 'catastrophic' damage to St Andrews pier finally set to start
Armed police, Anstruther
Man, 25, charged after raid on house in Anstruther sparked armed police response
South Larch Road, Dunfermline
Fife apprentice left with critical injuries - and ban - after bike crash
The Queensferry Crossing. Image: DC Thomson
A92 in Fife closed for nearly three hours after crash
The Queensferry Crossing. Image: DC Thomson
Care round-up: Dundee home avoids closure and praise for Perth nursery
B914 near Steelend, Fife.
Woman, 38, reported after two-car crash on B914 in Fife
Police on Bell Street in St Andrews.
'Street brawl' triggers police response in St Andrews town centre
7

Conversation