Motorists face three weeks of overnight closures on M90 Queensferry Crossing

Motorists on the M90 face a series of closures on the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth.

Barrier maintenance works, by Bear Scotland, will begin on Monday October 21 and last until Sunday November 10.

From October 21 until October 26, the M90 will be closed between 10.30pm and 6am every night south of the bridge between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions.

Then, from October 28 until November 2, the motorway will be closed north of the bridge next to Ferrytoll Junction every night between 10.30pm and 6am.

Finally, trials of the diversion system will take place between 12.01am and 8am on Sunday November 10.

Traffic in both directions will be rerouted over the A9000 Forth Road Bridge.

New automated barriers were installed in 2023 to allow M90 traffic to be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge more quickly, but they need maintenance work ahead of winter.

Queensferry Cross diversions during M90 works

October 21-26

Southbound traffic diverted from Junction 1A Queensferry via the A904 to Echline Junction, then via the southbound Public Transport Link onto the A90 into Edinburgh, Maybury Road and Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge

Traffic joining the M90 northbound from the A90 will be diverted up the northbound Public Transport Link then onto the B800 towards Echline Junction, the A904 and Queensferry Junction

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 eastbound will be diverted off at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 westbound will be diverted onto M9 Junction 3, and then back eastbound to exit at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry

The M9 Junction 1B Winchburgh eastbound on-slip will be closed, with traffic diverted from M9 Junction 3.

October 28-November 2

Northbound traffic will be diverted down Ferrytoll off-slip then back up Ferrytoll on-slip.

Southbound traffic will be diverted down Ferrytoll off-slip then up the A9000, across FRB and up Echline off-slip, around Echline junction and along A904 to Queensferry Junction.

November 10

Traffic in both directions will be rerouted via the A9000 Forth Road Bridge.

David Bishop, Bear Scotland’s southeast unit bridges manager, said: “The system of automated barriers that we have installed significantly reduces the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.

“It is important that road users comply with red X signs above the carriageway when these appear, as the diversion cannot be opened until traffic on the motorway has stopped.

“If there are red X signs above all lanes, you must come to a stop.”