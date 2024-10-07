Monday court round-up — Sex act on bus and club attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Sex act on bus and club attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A businessman has appeared in court accused of employing illegal workers at stores in Perth and Fife.

Peshraw Omar faces allegations over staff at Greetings News in Leven’s High Street and the European Store on South Methven Street, Perth.

It is alleged Omar, 24, from Surrey, employed three people who were subject to immigration control.

Omar is accused of taking on the workers – one at Leven and two in Perth – having reasonable cause to believe they would be disqualified from employment due to their immigration status.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and denied three breaches of the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006.

A trial was fixed for January 13, with an intermediate hearing on December 19.

Custard burns

A Perth prisoner exposed himself to two nurses after he scalded himself with hot custard. Ryan Maich pulled down his boxer shorts while he was being treated for burns in his cell at HMP Perth.

Ryan Maich
Ryan Maich. Image: Facebook

Sex act on bus

A 24-year-old man performed a sex act in front of a woman on a bus between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.

Jordon Morris, of Bank Street, Lochgelly, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the sexual exposure charge.

On August 29 this year he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to a woman on the bus, with the intention she saw them, by exposing his penis and masturbating his penis.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentencing for the production of background reports and Morris was put on the sex offenders register.

Dog-hurler

A Forfar man has been sentenced after admitting a campaign of domestic abuse spanning more than five and a half years in which he twice threw a dog. During his offending Jamae Boyd attacked, tormented and stole from his victim.

Jamae Boyd
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Club attack

A teenager who attacked a man at Airlie Village Hall and vandalised the venue with a golf club has been fined.

A solicitor for Owen Millar, 19, previously pled guilty to two charges on his behalf.

Millar admitted that on March 9 this year, he assaulted another male at the Angus venue by punching him on the head to his injury and wrapped his arms around the male’s head.

His victim sustained a 1cm cut beside his left ear and later attended hospital.

Millar also pled guilty to a charge of wilfully damaging a door and smashing a window at the hall on the same date by striking each with a golf club.

The court heard Millar has paid for the repairs.

Millar, from near Edzell, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and was fined £200 plus a £10 victim surcharge.

