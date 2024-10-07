Monday court round-up — Sex act on bus and club attack

A businessman has appeared in court accused of employing illegal workers at stores in Perth and Fife.

Peshraw Omar faces allegations over staff at Greetings News in Leven’s High Street and the European Store on South Methven Street, Perth.

It is alleged Omar, 24, from Surrey, employed three people who were subject to immigration control.

Omar is accused of taking on the workers – one at Leven and two in Perth – having reasonable cause to believe they would be disqualified from employment due to their immigration status.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and denied three breaches of the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006.

A trial was fixed for January 13, with an intermediate hearing on December 19.

Custard burns

A Perth prisoner exposed himself to two nurses after he scalded himself with hot custard. Ryan Maich pulled down his boxer shorts while he was being treated for burns in his cell at HMP Perth.

Sex act on bus

A 24-year-old man performed a sex act in front of a woman on a bus between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.

Jordon Morris, of Bank Street, Lochgelly, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the sexual exposure charge.

On August 29 this year he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to a woman on the bus, with the intention she saw them, by exposing his penis and masturbating his penis.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentencing for the production of background reports and Morris was put on the sex offenders register.

Dog-hurler

A Forfar man has been sentenced after admitting a campaign of domestic abuse spanning more than five and a half years in which he twice threw a dog. During his offending Jamae Boyd attacked, tormented and stole from his victim.

Club attack

A teenager who attacked a man at Airlie Village Hall and vandalised the venue with a golf club has been fined.

A solicitor for Owen Millar, 19, previously pled guilty to two charges on his behalf.

Millar admitted that on March 9 this year, he assaulted another male at the Angus venue by punching him on the head to his injury and wrapped his arms around the male’s head.

His victim sustained a 1cm cut beside his left ear and later attended hospital.

Millar also pled guilty to a charge of wilfully damaging a door and smashing a window at the hall on the same date by striking each with a golf club.

The court heard Millar has paid for the repairs.

Millar, from near Edzell, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and was fined £200 plus a £10 victim surcharge.

