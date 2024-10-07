Perth prisoner exposed himself to nurses after hot custard scalding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth prisoner exposed himself to nurses after hot custard scalding

Ryan Maich pulled down his boxer shorts while he was being treated for burns in his cell at HMP Perth.

By Jamie Buchan
Ryan Maich
Ryan Maich. Image: Facebook

A Perth prisoner exposed himself to two nurses after he scalded himself with hot custard.

Ryan Maich pulled down his boxer shorts while he was being treated for burns in his cell at HMP Perth.

The 29-year-old, serving a 40-month sentence for housebreaking, faced an allegation of intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner on November 28 last year.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to an alternative, non-sexual charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm.

The court heard he had been refused early release because of the pending allegation.

His jail time was extended by a further two-and-a-half months.

‘Rude and aggressive’

Prosecutor Stuart Duncan said Maich, from Dundee, appeared on the first level landing of C-Hall at 4.25pm, complaining he had scalded himself with custard.

“He was requesting for nurses to attend at his cell,” he said.

The health workers went to his room, where he was standing topless, spattered with custard and with a visible injury on his chest.

“The nurses started to treat his injuries with water,” Mr Duncan said.

“The accused was being rude and aggressive.

“He spoke about other interactions he had had with health staff.

“He was told that they were only there to treat his injuries.”

Without warning, Maich pulled down his trousers and boxer shorts exposing his penis, Mr Duncan said.

Due for home curfew

Maich was jailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on September 11 last year.

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said: “At the time he was distress and agitated.

“He wasn’t thinking clearly or thinking about others.”

He said his client believed he may have also been injured below the waist.

“In the clear light of day, he understands the position that he placed other people in.”

HMP Perth. Image: DCT Media

The court heard Maich was due for release in May next year.

“He is very anxious to avoid an extension to his sentence,” said Mr Sinclair.

“He has already been refused early release and a home detention curfew because he had, at that stage, an outstanding sexual offence charge.”

He said because Maich no longer faces the sex offence, he could re-apply.

“It will be a matter for the prison estate whether he is now suitable or not,” the solicitor said.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Maich: “Clearly these nurses were simply doing their job.

“They should not have to put up with that sort of behaviour.”

He jailed Maich for an extra 12 weeks.

