EXCLUSIVE: Tayside children’s mental health service struggles with spike in referrals as urgent cases prioritised

A huge spike in referrals to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in Tayside means only the most urgent cases are being seen, The Courier can reveal.

Young people awaiting assessment for conditions like autism are likely to experience lengthy delays as medics are forced to prioritise who can be seen.

Insiders confirmed only urgent and complex cases are being seen, while NHS Tayside said patients would be assessed on clinical priority.

The health board blamed a shortage of expert medics and a 400% increase in referrals to the service for neurodevelopmental assessments.

This includes conditions such as ADHD and autism.

Referrals increase by 400%

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside denied referrals for less serious cases had been paused completely.

She said patients referred the neurodevelopmental pathway would be considered by a management on a case-by-case basis.

“The clinical team continues to work hard to see children and young people based on clinical priority,” the NHS Tayside spokeswoman said.

“There has been a 400% increase in referrals to the ND assessment pathway over the last four years.

“This, alongside a national shortage of specialist diagnosticians and medical staff, has led to longer waiting times. The situation in Tayside is similar to many other health boards in Scotland.”

One senior NHS insider said the system had “no choice” but to prioritise.

NHS left with ‘no choice’ but to make tough decisions

They said: “What this means is young people who may require treatment will have that treatment delayed.

“We’re potentially allowing a host of problems to build up, but the NHS nationally has no choice but to make difficult decisions like this.”

North East MSP Michael Marra said the situation was concerning.

He said: “There is an obvious need to ensure much quicker assessments but any new pathways must be in place and operating before the doors are closed to existing means of accessing care.

“Many constituents contact me regarding delays in access to specifically medical assessment and intervention for neurodiversity in young people.

“Prescribed medicines can make a transformative difference in specific cases and improving ready access is critical given the ever lengthening waiting times.”

NHS Tayside said work is under way to identify how to “best meet the needs of children” requiring assessment by the service, known as CAMHS.

Mr Marra said policy shifts must be based of best practice and called on NHS Tayside to be “open and honest” with patients.

He added: “Too often a culture of secrecy and cover up creates suspicion and panic instead of building vital trust.

“I have spoken with the new chief executive about this long term culture and how it has damaged care for local people.”

A spokeswoman added: “We recognise that long waits can be distressing and we would like to reassure families that there is a range of support available for anyone currently referred for ND (neurodevelopmental) assessment.”

Support, including online courses, can be accessed by those awaiting support by email.