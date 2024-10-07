EXCLUSIVE: Tayside children’s mental health service struggles with spike in referrals as urgent cases prioritised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Tayside children’s mental health service struggles with spike in referrals as urgent cases prioritised

The health board blamed a shortage of medics for delays in assessment for conditions like ADHD and autism, with only urgent cases being seen.

NHS Tayside has failed to meet the target waiting time for it's mental health service. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Tayside has failed to meet the target waiting time for it's mental health service. Image: Shutterstock
By Alasdair Clark

A huge spike in referrals to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in Tayside means only the most urgent cases are being seen, The Courier can reveal.

Young people awaiting assessment for conditions like autism are likely to experience lengthy delays as medics are forced to prioritise who can be seen.

Insiders confirmed only urgent and complex cases are being seen, while NHS Tayside said patients would be assessed on clinical priority.

The health board blamed a shortage of expert medics and a 400% increase in referrals to the service for neurodevelopmental assessments.

This includes conditions such as ADHD and autism.

Referrals increase by 400%

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside denied referrals for less serious cases had been paused completely.

She said patients referred the neurodevelopmental pathway would be considered by a management on a case-by-case basis.

“The clinical team continues to work hard to see children and young people based on clinical priority,” the NHS Tayside spokeswoman said.

“There has been a 400% increase in referrals to the ND assessment pathway over the last four years.

NHS Tayside CAHMS
NHS Tayside denied referrals had been paused. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“This, alongside a national shortage of specialist diagnosticians and medical staff, has led to longer waiting times. The situation in Tayside is similar to many other health boards in Scotland.”

One senior NHS insider said the system had “no choice” but to prioritise.

NHS left with ‘no choice’ but to make tough decisions

They said: “What this means is young people who may require treatment will have that treatment delayed.

“We’re potentially allowing a host of problems to build up, but the NHS nationally has no choice but to make difficult decisions like this.”

North East MSP Michael Marra said the situation was concerning.

He said: “There is an obvious need to ensure much quicker assessments but any new pathways must be in place and operating before the doors are closed to existing means of accessing care.

“Many constituents contact me regarding delays in access to specifically medical assessment and intervention for neurodiversity in young people.

“Prescribed medicines can make a transformative difference in specific cases and improving ready access is critical given the ever lengthening waiting times.”

NHS Tayside said work is under way to identify how to “best meet the needs of children” requiring assessment by the service, known as CAMHS.

Mr Marra said policy shifts must be based of best practice and called on NHS Tayside to be “open and honest” with patients.

He added: “Too often a culture of secrecy and cover up creates suspicion and panic instead of building vital trust.

“I have spoken with the new chief executive about this long term culture and how it has damaged care for local people.”

A spokeswoman added: “We recognise that long waits can be distressing and we would like to reassure families that there is a range of support available for anyone currently referred for ND (neurodevelopmental) assessment.”

Support, including online courses, can be accessed by those awaiting support by email.

More from Politics

The results will be a blunt reality check to new Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Dundee by-election results show voters sceptical of Labour and Keir Starmer
5
First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney with the new Dundee City councillors Lee Mills (left) and Jimmy Black. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
John Swinney: Double Dundee election victory shows city's trust in SNP
30
CR0049978 First Minister John Swinney in Perth
John Swinney has no idea whether his dad votes SNP or backs independence
Anas Sarwar Dundee Labour by-election
5 alarm bells for Labour in Dundee double defeat to SNP
5
The SNP celebrated a double victory in Thursday's by-elections. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee double by-election joy for SNP as Labour suffer disappointing night
28
Peak Rail Fares Scotrail Train
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP's return of eye-watering peak rail fares reveals how party has lost…
7
New Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
Angus council leader distances himself from Iran-linked accounts promoting Scottish independence
8
Anas Sarwar takes a penalty shot at the Street Soccer Scotland change centre in Lochee. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Anas Sarwar hopes Labour can do the double in Dundee - but admits new…
5
Alex Salmond and George Galloway.
Alex Salmond vs George Galloway: Veterans go back to the future in battle for…
4
Scottish Government Oasis Tickets
EXCLUSIVE: Oasis ticket website accessed by Scottish Government devices nearly 10,000 times
2

Conversation