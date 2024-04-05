Motorists face two weeks of lane and road closures for Queensferry Crossing works

The final phase of a project to make it easier to divert traffic from the Queensferry Crossing to Forth Road Bridge will get under way this month.

A two-week programme of roadworks on the M90 will start on Monday, April 8 followed by a full trial of the new diversion system on the night of April 21.

There will be a series of lane and road closures.

Lane and road closures in full

A number of lane and road closures will be in place during the fortnight.

These include:

April 8 to 21: Closure of the M90 hard shoulder on Junction 1B Ferrytoll southbound on-slip and M90 southbound

Closure of the M90 northbound hard shoulder next to Junction 1B Ferrytoll and lane closure on Ferrytoll northbound off-slip with hard shoulder running April 9: From 8.30pm to 6am the closure of M90 lane three northbound between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions

From 8.30pm to 6am the closure of M90 lane three northbound between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions April 9: From 10.30pm to 6am the full closure of M90 mainline southbound only between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions. Southbound traffic will be diverted from Junction 1A Queensferry via the A904 to Echline Junction, then via the southbound public transport link onto the A90 into Edinburgh, Maybury Road and Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge

Traffic joining the M90 northbound from the A90 will be diverted up the northbound public transport link then onto the B800 towards Echline Junction, the A904 and Queensferry Junction.

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 eastbound will be diverted off at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 westbound will be diverted on to M9 Junction 3, and then back eastbound to exit at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

The M9 Junction 1B Winchburgh eastbound on-slip will be closed, with traffic diverted from M9 Junction 3

From 8.30pm to 6am the closure of the M90 northbound and southbound lane two closure next to Junction 1B Ferrytoll April 18 to 20: From 10.30pm to 5am the full closure of M90 mainline next to Junction 1B Ferrytoll. Northbound traffic will be diverted down Ferrytoll off-slip then back up Ferrytoll on-slip.

Southbound traffic will be diverted down Ferrytoll off-slip then up the A9000, across FRB and up Echline off-slip, around Echline junction and along A904 to Queensferry Junction.

New system will reduce diversion time from Queensferry Crossing

It follows last year’s trial of a new system of moveable automated barriers and work completed last month to install road studs that will light up to guide drivers on to the diversion route.

The final phase will involve upgrading the automated barriers to allow the system on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing to be operated by a single button, further reducing the time it will take to divert traffic.

David Bishop, manager for Bear Scotland’s south east unit bridges, said: “This new system will significantly reduce the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.

“Last year we carried out a successful trial of the automated vehicle restraint barriers and the improvements we have made since then will further reduce the time it takes to open the diversion route.

“The trial diversion on the night of April 21 will allow us to test the new system and identify and address any issues before it needs to be used in future.

“It is important that road users comply with red X signs above the carriageway when these appear, as the diversion route cannot be opened until traffic on the motorway has stopped.

“If there are red X signs above all lanes, you must come to a stop.”