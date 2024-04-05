Double delight for Louis Moult as Dundee United marksman scoops goal of the month award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Double delight for Louis Moult as Dundee United marksman scoops goal of the month award

The striker was earlier named the Scottish Championship player of the month.

By Craig Cairns
Louis Moult picked up two monthly awards for March. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC.
Louis Moult picked up two monthly awards for March. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC.

Louis Moult’s sensational lob from the centre circle for Dundee United versus Inverness has scooped the SPFL’s March goal of the month award.

It comes on the same day the United marksman was named player of the month in the Championship.

That came after a run of four goals in six matches as the Tangerines extended their lead at the top of the league.

Moult’s screamer was his 16th goal of the season, a tally he added to in the crucial win over Raith last weekend.

Louis Moult of Dundee United celebrates a goal.
Louis Moult celebrates his remarkable strike. Image: SNS

His goal beat the likes of Adama Sidibeh’s spectacular overhead kick for St Johnstone versus Dundee to take the award.

Moult told the club’s official website: “I used my intelligence and my body to create the space and then thought ‘let’s just hit it!’

“It’s one of those where it either goes into row Z or ends up in the back of the net and thankfully I caught it beautifully.

“I knew as soon as I hit it that it had a chance.

“In those scenarios, nine times out of ten the ‘keeper will be off his line – as a striker you know where he’ll be in situations like that.

“I’ve scored a few lobs but that is one of the best goals of my career – it’s in the top three!”

