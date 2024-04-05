Double delight for Louis Moult as Dundee United marksman scoops goal of the month award

Louis Moult’s sensational lob from the centre circle for Dundee United versus Inverness has scooped the SPFL’s March goal of the month award.

It comes on the same day the United marksman was named player of the month in the Championship.

That came after a run of four goals in six matches as the Tangerines extended their lead at the top of the league.

Moult’s screamer was his 16th goal of the season, a tally he added to in the crucial win over Raith last weekend.

His goal beat the likes of Adama Sidibeh’s spectacular overhead kick for St Johnstone versus Dundee to take the award.

Moult told the club’s official website: “I used my intelligence and my body to create the space and then thought ‘let’s just hit it!’

“It’s one of those where it either goes into row Z or ends up in the back of the net and thankfully I caught it beautifully.

“I knew as soon as I hit it that it had a chance.

“In those scenarios, nine times out of ten the ‘keeper will be off his line – as a striker you know where he’ll be in situations like that.

“I’ve scored a few lobs but that is one of the best goals of my career – it’s in the top three!”