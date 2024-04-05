JIM SPENCE: Mixed week for Dundee’s PR as Dundee United’s rookie centre-halves ease defensive fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Mixed week for Dundee’s PR as Dundee United’s rookie centre-halves ease defensive fears

The Dark Blues dealt with multiple issues in what is likely to be a crucial week for their season.

(L to R) Dundee United's Ross Graham, Dundee managing director John Nelms, United defender Sam McClelland. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

It’s been a mixed week for Dundee in the public relations field.

Positive news came with a lovely human touch from Tony Docherty, having young fan Levi Rennie, injured by a pyrotechnic in the away end at McDiarmid Park last weekend, come in to meet the squad at training.

Negatively though, there was criticism from some supporters over price increases announced for next season.

Then there was the storm over contingency plans, asked for by the SPFL, for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell, should the Dens Park pitch fail to stand up to a forecast deluge.

You can’t please all of the people all of the time in any walk of life and football’s no different.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty applauds fans at McDiarmid Park last weekend. Image: SNS

Dee boss Docherty was able to bring cheer to a young lad after a traumatic incident, and fair play to him for his tender touch.

Match pricing policy is above the manager’s pay grade.

Firmly in his remit though, is ensuring Dundee can go one better against Motherwell with whom they’ve shared the points twice this season.

The incentive for the Dens Park side to win this third meeting is huge, whether it takes place at home, or on neutral territory, and a bit of neighbourly help may be at hand.

St Johnstone can do themselves a huge turn in their relegation battle by taking something at Hibs, and with the Edinburgh side vying with the Dee for a top half place, Saints would be extending a helping hand to their Tayside neighbours.

With the Dens turf getting the kind of loving attention normally reserved for Kew Gardens, Saturday’s game should offer the chance of the third win on the spin for Docherty’s side and a move closer to securing that prestigious top six berth.

With Rangers and Aberdeen to come, claiming that spot wont be easy, but if they do, the complaints over ticket prices will likely fade away..

Tony Watt laps up the win for Dundee United
Tony Watt laps up Dundee United’s win over Raith Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United took many positives from their victory over Raith Rovers.

But none was more reassuring than the central defensive pairing of Sam McClelland and Ross Graham, which is very heartening for the Championship run in.

Graham can justifiably claim to have been hard done-by, playing second fiddle to the experienced duo of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, but edging out such a successful pairing was always a tall order for a younger player.

However, he and his Northern Irish sidekick, on loan from St Johnstone and playing his first 90 minutes in six months, gave a masterclass in classic defending.

They just did what it says on the tin – defended.

Craig Sibbald, left, and Glenn Middleton of Dundee United
Craig Sibbald, left, was terrific once more for United against Raith. Image: SNS

In fairness they were ably protected by the energetic midfield workrate of Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald, who bossed their Rovers counterparts and ensured protection of their own back line.

But the maiden voyage of the new defensive duo proved superbly serene as they calmly repelled the threats from Raith’s attack.

There was no attempt to emulate a Franco Baresi or a Virgil Van Dijk; no ambitiously adventurous forays leaving the back door potentially ajar, just proper, old-school, solid, safeguarding of their lines and their keeper, who enjoyed a peaceful afternoon.

For such an untested combo they proved a solid buffer to threats.

With Holt likely out for the remainder of the season and injury concerns over Gallagher, United fans have been reassured that their central rear-guard is in capable hands for the remaining vital games in the title run in.

Conversation