JIM SPENCE: Mixed week for Dundee’s PR as Dundee United’s rookie centre-halves ease defensive fears

It’s been a mixed week for Dundee in the public relations field.

Positive news came with a lovely human touch from Tony Docherty, having young fan Levi Rennie, injured by a pyrotechnic in the away end at McDiarmid Park last weekend, come in to meet the squad at training.

Negatively though, there was criticism from some supporters over price increases announced for next season.

Then there was the storm over contingency plans, asked for by the SPFL, for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell, should the Dens Park pitch fail to stand up to a forecast deluge.

You can’t please all of the people all of the time in any walk of life and football’s no different.

Dee boss Docherty was able to bring cheer to a young lad after a traumatic incident, and fair play to him for his tender touch.

Match pricing policy is above the manager’s pay grade.

Firmly in his remit though, is ensuring Dundee can go one better against Motherwell with whom they’ve shared the points twice this season.

The incentive for the Dens Park side to win this third meeting is huge, whether it takes place at home, or on neutral territory, and a bit of neighbourly help may be at hand.

St Johnstone can do themselves a huge turn in their relegation battle by taking something at Hibs, and with the Edinburgh side vying with the Dee for a top half place, Saints would be extending a helping hand to their Tayside neighbours.

With the Dens turf getting the kind of loving attention normally reserved for Kew Gardens, Saturday’s game should offer the chance of the third win on the spin for Docherty’s side and a move closer to securing that prestigious top six berth.

With Rangers and Aberdeen to come, claiming that spot wont be easy, but if they do, the complaints over ticket prices will likely fade away..

Dundee United took many positives from their victory over Raith Rovers.

But none was more reassuring than the central defensive pairing of Sam McClelland and Ross Graham, which is very heartening for the Championship run in.

Graham can justifiably claim to have been hard done-by, playing second fiddle to the experienced duo of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, but edging out such a successful pairing was always a tall order for a younger player.

However, he and his Northern Irish sidekick, on loan from St Johnstone and playing his first 90 minutes in six months, gave a masterclass in classic defending.

They just did what it says on the tin – defended.

In fairness they were ably protected by the energetic midfield workrate of Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald, who bossed their Rovers counterparts and ensured protection of their own back line.

But the maiden voyage of the new defensive duo proved superbly serene as they calmly repelled the threats from Raith’s attack.

There was no attempt to emulate a Franco Baresi or a Virgil Van Dijk; no ambitiously adventurous forays leaving the back door potentially ajar, just proper, old-school, solid, safeguarding of their lines and their keeper, who enjoyed a peaceful afternoon.

For such an untested combo they proved a solid buffer to threats.

With Holt likely out for the remainder of the season and injury concerns over Gallagher, United fans have been reassured that their central rear-guard is in capable hands for the remaining vital games in the title run in.