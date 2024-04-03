Dundee faithful have their say on season ticket price hike – including fan’s heartfelt letter to Dens chiefs

Dundee season ticket prices for the 2024/25 campaign have caused a stir among the Dark Blues faithful.

The Dens Park club revealed a sharp hike, with a full-price adult season ticket jumping £80 from £410 to £490.

Early buyers do get a discount with an adult brief costing £430 for the expected 19 home Premiership matches.

The news prompted criticism of the decision, although the reaction was not unanimously negative.

My column on the situation also attracted feedback from fans – including a heartfelt letter sent to owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms and shared by the Dee diehard with Courier Sport.

We have also given Dundee the chance to respond.

If you wish to add your opinion to the mix, please comment below the story.

‘Pushing loyal Dundee supporters away’

In her letter, Catherine, a fan in her 30s who lives locally, wrote: “I am writing to express my dismay and disappointment regarding the recent price increase in season tickets this season.

“The price hike last season was difficult (especially not knowing the league we were going to play in) but another increase in price is seriously troubling, in fact, intolerable.

“I feel that it is important for you to realise that this price increase is pushing loyal Dundee supporters away from the games.

“The price increase last season was difficult but I paid for this by credit card and paid it off through the year.

“I recently had to make the difficult decision to reduce the amount of away games I go to due to cost (both travelling and attendance).

“Television deals do not come thick and fast to Dundee Football Club and when they do, it is aired on Sky Sports, Viaplay etc. I personally would not pay for a subscription to these channels to see one or two games a season.

“When Dundee were in the Championship, we were able to watch games on BBC.

“I happily pay for a TV Licence. To this end, were we better off as supporters being in the Championship?

‘Quality time with my dad at Dens’

“This season, the atmosphere at Dens has positively changed, with the introduction of low prices for younger supporters and the deals on games.

“This atmosphere will reduce with supporters no longer being able to afford regularly attending games.

“Supporters, who have been loyal, some of whom travel from other areas of the country to see their team play, who will be in a similar or worse position than me are being pushed out of the club.

“This is absolutely despicable and shows how out of touch the club is with the current financial difficulties.

“I completely understand the financial strains on businesses at this time, the company I work for is also under strain due to rising costs elsewhere, however the decline in Dens Park (I won’t push this point too much – state of the drainage, facilities and deterioration of buildings) does not warrant the increase.

“It would be very helpful for the club to release exactly how the funds from season tickets is used.

“Comparing season ticket prices in Scotland is also interesting. The team across the road are offering their 2024/25 season as £339, with no increase from last year. Comparing this to Dundee FC, we paid £41-71 more, last season, and £91-151 for the upcoming season.

“A half season ticket (23/24) for St. Johnstone was £173, compared to £200 for Dundee FC. I have no doubt that Dundee would have done this research before applying their prices, which is why the price increase is so baffling.

“The impact of this price hike will take a huge toll on me personally.

“Football is the one hobby that I have and quality time spent with my dad, who is ageing, and I am not sure how many more seasons we will enjoy together.

“With all of this said, I am in a very unfortunate position that I will not be able to afford a season ticket this year and will only be able to pay for games individually, probably at a higher cost. I am sure that I will not be alone in this position.

“Sincerely, Catherine.”

‘Look at season ticket prices in context’

Other supporters had their say in The Courier’s comments section.

Exile wrote: “The size of the increase should be looked at in context George.

“As you said there was no increase for this season playing in the Premiership, so the £80 increase should be considered over the two seasons.

“If they don’t pursue a strong increase there is a danger the manager misses out on an increased budget to strengthen the team to ensure we are still in the Premiership at the end of this season.

“If not we end up in the Championship and back to square one.

“It’s not an easy balance to achieve, but what would you prefer, another season in the Premiership or dropping to the Championship just as we move into a new stadium?”

GetInTheBinfluencer added: “Costs going up for every business in the UK, football clubs are no different.

“Tony Docherty was given the biggest budget we have ever given to a manager, this has to be paid for somehow along with a new stadium.

“It is completely disingenuous to expect prices to remain as they are or similar.

“However I will concede that the scrapping of £1 season tickets for U/12s is ridiculous, you need young people in the ground as early as possible to build that connection with the club, manager and players.

“A family of three would be near £600 for the season.

“That’s not right.”

Dundee FC fans react on social media

On X, James Sunderland said: “Prices are unreal particularly the U/12 one. Potential to entice the younger generation slashed with that one.

“We have a pitch that causes games to get rearranged for midweek all the time and were already in the upper half of the league for prices before this increase. Horrific.”

Vernon Gilmore wrote: “If we want a keep up the good work Doc and his team have done so far, and all the shouts of sign Lyall and Luke and Josh etc on longer contracts, then I’m afraid we have to pay for it.

“Won’t happen with shirt buttons. I’ll be renewing my ticket before the end of May.”

Rabeo added: “Feel for young kids, going from £1.00 to £50.00. Lots of under fives at games. Will they be left at home now.”

Greg said: “£430?! I was £365 last year! Also I just had a child and now I can’t get him a season ticket for £1 now it’s £50. April 1st was yesterday.”

Craig wrote: “Too expensive for me, sadly can’t afford to renew.”

And Greg Davidson added: “Paid around £350-380 in previous years to watch some absolute dross on the park so can understand it going up a bit now there is some actual football to watch on the pitch!

“£50 for the kids tickets compared to £1 though – Wow.”

Dundee FC statement on season tickets

The season ticket controversy comes as Dundee enjoy a brilliant return to the top flight under Tony Docherty.

Dee have a top-six finish in their sights, with just three games to go before the split.

A spokesman for the Dens Park club said: “We are living in a time where all individuals, families and businesses are seeing prices rise in all areas and Dundee Football Club are no different.

“Dundee Football Club have had to adjust our season ticket prices for the 24/25 season accordingly to meet rising costs.”