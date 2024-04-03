Labour’s Anas Sarwar condemns racist graffiti near Humza Yousaf’s Dundee home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Labour’s Anas Sarwar condemns racist graffiti near Humza Yousaf’s Dundee home

The Scottish Labour leader said he was "appalled" by the incident in Broughty Ferry.

By Alasdair Clark
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar condemned racist graffiti aimed at Humza Yousaf near his home in Broughty Ferry.

The abuse – which included two P-word slurs – was daubed on walls and fences in Hamilton Street, near where the first minister lives with his family.

It is believed the exteriors of at least three homes were graffitied. The offensive material has since been removed by the council.

Asked about the incident, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said all politicians should unite in tackling hate.

He told The Courier: “I was appalled to see the racist and Islamophobic graffiti targeting Humza Yousaf.

Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf at Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
The abuse, including P-word slurs, was graffitied onto properties in Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry.

“Across political parties, there are lots of issues that we will disagree on, that we will vehemently argue over and campaign hard for and against.

“But one issue that should unite us all, across all parties, is challenging prejudice and hate in all its forms.

“We all have a shared interest in making Scotland a fairer and more tolerant nation – that must be a fight for all of us.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie also hit out at the “aggressive” vandalism.

‘I can’t imagine what Humza Yousaf and his family must feel like’

The North East Fife MSP said: “I can’t imagine what Humza Yousaf and his family must feel like with such aggressive graffiti daubed near their home.

“That’s why it’s important that the police find whoever is responsible and why the culprits think twice before committing similar acts again.”

Meanwhile, a Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We unequivocally condemn this horrendous racist abuse aimed at the First Minister which has no place in our society.”

The first minister has spoken out about the impact the graffiti had on him and his young family after it was revealed by The Courier.

The first minister said shielding his family from bigotry was difficult when it occurred so close to home. Image: PA

He said: “I do my best to shield my children from the racism and Islamophobia I face on a regular basis.

“That becomes increasingly difficult when racist graffiti targeting me appears near our family home.

“A reminder of why we must, collectively, take a zero-tolerance approach to hatred.”

