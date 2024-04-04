Dens Park passes Thursday inspection ahead of weekend Motherwell clash as Dundee lay down pitch covers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dens Park passes Thursday inspection ahead of weekend Motherwell clash as Dundee lay down pitch covers

The Premiership fixture has been in doubt after heavy rain.

By George Cran
A view of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park,
Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee’s clash with Motherwell is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned after a Thursday pitch inspection.

Concern over the Dens Park pitch following a day of heavy rain on Wednesday had Saturday’s clash in doubt.

And prompted the SPFL to inform the Dark Blues they would need to find an alternative venue for the contest if the pitch was unplayable.

However, work on the surface had paid off by Thursday afternoon when Dens Park passed a pitch inspection.

Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch ahead of last month’s Rangers match. Image: SNS

A referee gave the pitch the green light and covers provided by Celtic were put on to protect it until Saturday morning.

‘Pitch is playable’

A Dundee statement said: “Ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership fixture against Motherwell at The Scot Foam Stadium, Dundee Football Club can confirm that the pitch is playable.

“A category one referee inspected the pitch on Thursday afternoon and stated the pitch was playable at the time of inspection.

“This is the result of the hard work put in from the club staff and a range of contractors.

“The club are aware that there is further rain forecast for tomorrow and Saturday morning and therefore the full pitch has been covered with rain covers for that period.

“Due to the weather forecast a precautionary pitch inspection has been scheduled for Saturday morning to ensure the pitch is in the same condition as it currently is.

“We look forward to seeing a large Dundee support out in force on Saturday to get right behind the Dee in this important match.”

Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee saw their match with Rangers called off last month. Image: Shutterstock

The Dark Blues have had real trouble with the Dens Park pitch this season.

They have had four home matches called off, the most recent seeing the clash with Rangers postponed 90 minutes before kick-off.

That was due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports and has been rescheduled for Dens Park this coming Wednesday.

The call-off prompted the SPFL to launch an investigation into the postponement.

