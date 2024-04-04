Dens Park passes Thursday inspection ahead of weekend Motherwell clash as Dundee lay down pitch covers

Dundee’s clash with Motherwell is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned after a Thursday pitch inspection.

Concern over the Dens Park pitch following a day of heavy rain on Wednesday had Saturday’s clash in doubt.

And prompted the SPFL to inform the Dark Blues they would need to find an alternative venue for the contest if the pitch was unplayable.

However, work on the surface had paid off by Thursday afternoon when Dens Park passed a pitch inspection.

A referee gave the pitch the green light and covers provided by Celtic were put on to protect it until Saturday morning.

‘Pitch is playable’

A Dundee statement said: “Ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership fixture against Motherwell at The Scot Foam Stadium, Dundee Football Club can confirm that the pitch is playable.

“A category one referee inspected the pitch on Thursday afternoon and stated the pitch was playable at the time of inspection.

“This is the result of the hard work put in from the club staff and a range of contractors.

“The club are aware that there is further rain forecast for tomorrow and Saturday morning and therefore the full pitch has been covered with rain covers for that period.

“Due to the weather forecast a precautionary pitch inspection has been scheduled for Saturday morning to ensure the pitch is in the same condition as it currently is.

“We look forward to seeing a large Dundee support out in force on Saturday to get right behind the Dee in this important match.”

The Dark Blues have had real trouble with the Dens Park pitch this season.

They have had four home matches called off, the most recent seeing the clash with Rangers postponed 90 minutes before kick-off.

That was due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports and has been rescheduled for Dens Park this coming Wednesday.

The call-off prompted the SPFL to launch an investigation into the postponement.