Thursday court round-up — Pub rampage and drugs raid

A 38-year-old Dunfermline man has admitted drink-driving while nearly five times the limit.

Jason Sharpe, of Fernie Place, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving a vehicle on the city’s Coal Road with excess alcohol (108mics/ 22) on February 28 this year.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until April 24 to obtain background reports.

Nude pics request

A creep from Arbroath, snared by paedophile hunters, said he asked a decoy girl for nude bath pictures and sent indecent images as a “joke”. Sali Saliev, 38, sent a series of lewd social media messages over a two-month period to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl that was actually an adult female.

Choked wife

A brute who choked his wife and tried to smother her with a pillow has been imprisoned for 15 months.

Uldis Strods, 43, admitted attacking the woman at an address on Pitkerro Road in Dundee on an occasion between January 1 2015 and December 31 2016.

Despite Strods being a first offender, a sheriff ruled only a jail term was appropriate due to the gravity of the attack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how, at the time of the incident, the woman was in the process of trying to separate from Strods.

Between 2 and 3am, she was in bed and Strods, sat on her and grabbed her neck with both hands, restricting her breathing so she was unable to scream for help.

The woman kicked out at Strods, causing him to release his grip.

He grabbed a pillow and shoved it onto her face, smothering her until her father – living with them at the time – appeared.

The woman ran from the property in her pyjamas and sought help from a friend.

She had suffered bruising to her neck, shoulders and chest but did not require medical attention.

Strods, of Inverkeillor, admitted assault.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told him: “This offence is so serious that in order to adequately express the public’s disapproval of this kind of behaviour, in order to adequately punish you for this crime and in order to deter others in behaving in similar ways, there’s not alternative to a custodial sentence.”

‘Out of control’

An “out of control” drink-driver knocked down a woman during a terrifying incident outside an Aberfeldy pub. Anthony Wilkins drove at pedestrians while more than double the legal alcohol limit in the Highland Perthshire town centre.

Swooped after tip-off

A Perth dealer has admitted his role in a drugs operation set up by gangsters in the city’s Letham area.

Michael Clements was caught with thousands of pounds worth of heroin at his home in Logie Crescent when police swooped after a tip-off about an “undercover organised crime group.”

The 51-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug on December 18 2020.

His partner, Debbie Colquhoun, 50, had faced the same charge but she walked free from court after prosecutors accepted her plea of not guilty.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court Clements was identified as a customer of the crime group.

Police found a bag of heroin heroin weighing 94.93g, with an estimated value of £3,700, as well as £2,800 in cash, two mobile phones and scales.

Ms Farmer said: “When interviewed, Mr Clements accepted taking controlled drugs but not supplying them.

“He stated that he had arranged to collect the drugs from a local retail park and had paid £1,000 up front for the drugs found.

“He advised he had sourced the drugs for personal use from males unknown.”

Sentence was deferred for background reports.

Cash in mattress

Police found thousands of pounds stashed in a mattress and more than £1,200 worth of drugs at a Perth cannabis dealer’s home. A court heard gardener David MacLeod, 29, was mainly dealing to friends

Pub rampage

A customer went on the rampage at a Stirlingshire pub and attacked a woman.

Thomas Tetstall, 43, admitted causing a disturbance at the Cowie Tavern, in Cowie’s Main Street, on August 21 2022, shouting and threatening violence, before kicking a gate and jumping over the bar.

He seized a woman by the body, threatened to damage property and repeatedly demanded she provide him with alcohol.

Tetstall, of Berryhill, Cowie, further demanded she open the till.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard he went on to throw bottles and glassware to the ground, damaged bar taps and threw bar stools.

Tetstall admitted charges of assault and malicious mischief.

The case was adjourned until next month for background reports.

