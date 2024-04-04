Perth cannabis dealer caught with thousands of pounds stuffed in mattress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth cannabis dealer caught with thousands of pounds stuffed in mattress

Former landscape gardener David MacLeod was handed a direct alternative to imprisonment at Perth Sheriff Court.

By Ross Gardiner
David MacLeod at Perth Sheriff Court.
David MacLeod at Perth Sheriff Court.

Police found thousands of pounds stashed in a mattress and more than £1,200 worth of drugs at a Perth cannabis dealer’s home.

A court heard gardener David MacLeod, 29, was mainly dealing to friends

He also admitted having a kitchen knife with a 16cm blade in his waistband when a stranger found him passed out in Perth on another occasion.

MacLeod was ordered to complete the maximum number of hours of unpaid work instead of going to prison.

Hash stash

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told Perth Sheriff Court police were tipped off and raided MacLeod’s Tulloch Terrace property at 8.15am on August 26 2022.

In a kitchen cupboard, police found three wraps of cannabis and scales.

In a bedroom, officers found a black bag with £4,320 inside, stuffed in a mattress.

Elsewhere in the property, a jar containing £210.60 and a tub of cannabis were uncovered.

In total, the drugs weighed 123.5g and were valued at £1,235.

A Samsung phone was taken from MacLeod.

Cybercrime analysis of texts showed he had been dealing for months.

Misusing substances for 20 years

MacLeod pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between March 2022 and June 2023.

He also admitted possessing a kitchen knife on the grass near Cairns Crescent, also in Perth’s Tulloch area, on June 21 last year, while on bail.

A stranger heard MacLeod but found him unresponsive with the knife visible.

Police attended and took him to PRI for observation.

His solicitor Linda Clark said: “At the time, Mr MacLeod was working as a landscape gardener.

“In terms of his record, it’s not the most significant record.

“Effectively, from the age of nine he has been misusing substances including alcohol.

“I think he’d been part of a peer group which had been in similar circumstances.”

Ms Clark said her client, who has a single possession of drugs conviction from 2014, suffers from ADHD.

Confiscation hearing set

Sheriff Alison McKay imposed a year’s supervision in connection with the knife offence.

She ordered MacLeod to complete 300 hours unpaid work – the maximum amount – as punishment for his drug dealing.

The sheriff told him his discount for pleading guilty was that an additional restriction of liberty order would not be imposed.

Both sentences were made as direct alternatives to imprisonment.

The sheriff said, in relation to the drugs offence: “I’m concerned about the period of time.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s just your friends, it doesn’t matter whether you yourself were taking drugs.”

Sheriff McKay granted forfeiture of MacLeod’s seized phone, tablet and scales.

The sheriff also fixed a confiscation hearing in relation to the money seized at his home.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Anthony Wilkins pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Out of control’ drink-driver struck fleeing woman outside Aberfeldy pub
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath creep messaged '13-year-old' for nude bath pictures
Reece Tucker.
Dundee driver denies causing brother's death and injuring two children in Glenshee crash
Steven Hutton, left, and police probing his murder in Charleston, Dundee
Second man in court over Dundee Easter weekend 'murder'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Asda be another ban
Millar threatened staff at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.
Jail for man who made murder threats to Dunfermline hospital staff
Mhairi Ovenstone.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer told to pay back £30k she embezzled
Artur Szyncel leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Former road safety inspector from Perth banned for speeding at 100mph on A9
Ian Davidson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee lawyer who conned late friend's daughter is given unpaid work
Craig McClure.
Sheriff praises 92-year-old Fife woman who 'whacked' fleeing purse thief with walking stick