Dundee mum plans ‘magical’ festival to mark her late daughter’s 12th birthday

The mum of a little Dundee girl who died in a tragic accident four years ago is planning a new festival in memory of her beloved daughter.

Brooke Reid wants to hold a ‘magical woodland’ festival to honour her daughter Freya Skene, who would have been 12 this year.

An event, the second Freystival, was due to be held at Errol last year but had to be cancelled at the last hour.

Brooke said this was because a “malicious and false” complaint was made to Perth and Kinross Council about the event.

She claimed someone contacted the local authority to say an illegal rave was being held.

That led to the council telling Brooke she did not have the correct licence to hold Freystival, which was a ticketed event.

Brooke: ‘I lost my motivation but I have fought back’

Brooke said: “What happened last year really took its toll on me and took away a lot of my motivation.

“However, I have fought back and am determined not to let the trolls win and I am planning another magical, woodland festival to remember Freya and bring joy to other people’s lives.”

Freya died after being pulled from the waters of the River Braan in Highland Perthshire on the evening of July 6, 2020.

The seven-year-old and Brooke got into difficulties close to Ossian’s Cave at the Hermitage beauty spot near Dunkeld.

Following Freya’s death, Brooke set up Freya’s Wish.

The charity aims to support families in need in creating memories with their children.

As well as running a community-based charity centre in Dura Street in Dundee, Brooke organised the first Freyfestival at Fingask Castle in 2022.

Brooke said: “This year is really significant. Freya would have turned 12 and would be going up to the high school in the summer.

“All her friends are moving up and it’s hard to think that Freya would have been doing that too.

“I want to hold another special event in her memory and bring others joy.

“Many people forget why I set up Freya’s Wish – which is all about making memories, dreaming big, sharing love and supporting everyone in memory of Freya.”

Brooke said that as yet she doesn’t have a venue for this year’s event but is looking for somewhere not too far from Dundee with woodland where she could create the magical theme that Freya, who loved fairies, would have wanted.

She said: “I have been in touch with everyone who was going to take part last year and I’m hoping that most of them can get involved again this time round.

“Once I get a location I will get all the necessary planning and permissions and place and start to get organised to create a truly magical day.”