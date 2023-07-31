Dundee mum vows to return with festival in daughter’s memory after event cancelled at last minute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum vows to return with festival in daughter’s memory after event cancelled at last minute

Freystival had been due to take place in Errol over the weekend but was called off after a complaint was made to the council.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Brooke Reid at the first Freystival last year
Brooke Reid at the first Freystival last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The organiser of a festival in memory of her late Dundee daughter has vowed to return – after this year’s event was cancelled at the last minute.

Freystival had been due to take place in Errol over the weekend.

The event, first held last year, was marking what would have been the 11th birthday of Freya Skene – who died in an accident in Perthshire in 2020.

But mum Brooke Reid was forced to pull the plug on the weekend’s festivities late on Friday.

Freya Skene.

It came after what she called a “malicious and false” complaint was made to Perth and Kinross Council about the event.

It is claimed someone contacted the local authority to say an illegal rave was being held.

That led to the council telling Brooke she did not have the correct licence to hold Freystival, which was a ticketed event.

‘Malicious lie forced cancellation of Freystival’

Although she could have gone ahead with the event by making it free of charge, she felt it was too late to change the arrangements and called Freystival off.

However, she insists she is working with the council to allow her to bring the event back in 2024.

Brooke – who runs the Freya’s Wish organisation in memory of her daughter – told The Courier: “(The complaint) was a vile and malicious lie, absolute nonsense.

“The event was supposed to be a happy family day to make memories and have fun.

“My heart is actually broken for not just me, but for all involved, by the horrific actions from a member of the public trying so hard to bring me and Freya’s Wish down.

Brooke and other revellers at Freystival 2022. Image: Mhair Edwards/DC Thomson

“I tried so hard to go ahead but basically due to regulations which I wasn’t aware of, because I was charging for tickets, I would have required a licence which I didn’t have.

“Perth and Kinross Council were amazing and tried to help.

“I could possibly have had buckets for donations but it just wasn’t feasible to go ahead given the outlays of so many people.”

Brooke – who held a small event at the Freya’s Wish premises instead – added: “I now have Perth and Kinross Council on my side for next year’s Freystival and I’m so grateful for all their help.

‘Freystival will be back better than ever’

“This is definitely a learning opportunity and next year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.”

Brooke says anyone who paid for a ticket to the event will be refunded, or they can choose to transfer it to next year’s festival – the details for which are still to be announced.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We gave advice to the organiser regarding the proposed event, licensing requirements and the options open to them to run the event in a way which would not require a licence.

“It was therefore a matter for both the organiser and landowner to determine whether and how they wish to proceed.”

More from Dundee

The Barrels on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.
Cash and booze stolen during break-in at Dundee pub
Retired Dundee insurance executive and golfer, Ian Sturrock who has died aged 84.
Ian Sturrock: Retired Dundee insurance executive and Panmure Golf Club member dies
Pretty Muddy event as part of the Race for Life in Dundee today.
Dundee Race for Life: 52 of the best pictures as hundreds join the fun…
Dan Smith of Bastille visiting Assai Records in Dundee on Saturday.
Bastille star visits Dundee record shop and signs albums before huge Slessor Gardens show
CR0044103, Poppy Watson, Dundee. Bastille plays Slessor Gardens. Picture Shows: Bastille performing at Slessor Gardens in Dundee, and the lead singer goes for crowd walkabouts twice during the performance. Saturday 30th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Bastille storm Slessor Gardens as the curtain comes down on Bad Blood anniversary…
Police on the flyover above the Kingsway, where the woman's body was found
Kingsway death: Police appeal for passers-by to come forward as probe continues
Bastille plays Slessor Gardens.
Bastille in Dundee: 62 great pictures as band entertain crowds at Slessor Gardens
Walkers the Jeweller director Mary Vannet in the Union Street shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
One of Dundee's oldest shops on why it will never go out of fashion
Hilary Farquharson with the gilt-framed Petrie piece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale
Doreen Bruce on her mobility scooter outside her home in Downfield, Dundee
Dundee woman, 65, 'left isolated' as mobility scooter banned from Xplore buses