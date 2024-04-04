Arbroath creep messaged ’13-year-old’ for nude bath pictures

A creep from Arbroath snared by paedophile hunters said he asked a decoy girl for nude bath pictures and sent indecent images as a “joke”.

Sali Saliev sent a series of lewd social media messages over a two-month period to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

However, he was actually talking to an adult female and is now at risk of a prison sentence after admitting two charges of indecent communication.

Accused knew decoy’s age

Saliev used Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to contact the “child” from his home in Arbroath and elsewhere between August and October 2021.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 38-year-old connected with the fake girl’s Facebook profile and initiated the communication.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “He refers to her as ‘baby’ and ‘princess’.

“He confirmed his age as 34 after she said she was 13 but was happy to keep chatting to her.

“Throughout the conversation, the decoy makes it clear she is in school, doing homework and is 13.

“He would ask her for pictures of herself.

“The decoy sent ordinary images but the accused asked for a sexy picture.”

Saliev sent pictures of himself and attempted to video call the profile.

Nude bath pics plea

The conversation moved to WhatsApp and Saliev sent a message saying: “After a while I will make you take a bath if you want me to take nude photos of you.”

The creep added: “No-one will know, it will be our secret.”

Saliev sent lewd pictures which included a sex toy.

Police were contacted and members of the Maximum Exposure Scotland vigilante group confronted the Bulgarian national at his home on Marketgate in Arbroath.

He initially denied any involvement in attempting to communicate with a person he thought was a child.

Ms Ritchie added: “Messages were read out and the accused was asked if he sent them.

“Although he initially denied sending messages, he eventually admitted that it was him.

“He stated that it was a joke. This was his position throughout.”

Pictures found on seized phone

A memory stick was handed to the police detailing the indecent communications.

A phone seized after a raid on Saliev’s home uncovered the images mentioned.

The sex toy featured in one of the images was also found.

Saliev pled guilty to sending nude images and trying to cause a child to view a sexual image between August 25 and October 23 2021.

Solicitor Grant Bruce said Saliev is due to begin seasonal work on a strawberry farm in Angus.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until next month for reports and placed Saliev on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.