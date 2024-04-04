Arbroath creep messaged ’13-year-old’ for nude bath pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arbroath creep messaged ’13-year-old’ for nude bath pictures

Sali Saliev sent a series of lewd social media messages over a two-month period to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

By Ciaran Shanks
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return later for sentencing.

A creep from Arbroath snared by paedophile hunters said he asked a decoy girl for nude bath pictures and sent indecent images as a “joke”.

Sali Saliev sent a series of lewd social media messages over a two-month period to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

However, he was actually talking to an adult female and is now at risk of a prison sentence after admitting two charges of indecent communication.

Accused knew decoy’s age

Saliev used Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to contact the “child” from his home in Arbroath and elsewhere between August and October 2021.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 38-year-old connected with the fake girl’s Facebook profile and initiated the communication.

Sali Saliev.
Sali Saliev. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “He refers to her as ‘baby’ and ‘princess’.

“He confirmed his age as 34 after she said she was 13 but was happy to keep chatting to her.

“Throughout the conversation, the decoy makes it clear she is in school, doing homework and is 13.

“He would ask her for pictures of herself.

“The decoy sent ordinary images but the accused asked for a sexy picture.”

Saliev sent pictures of himself and attempted to video call the profile.

Nude bath pics plea

The conversation moved to WhatsApp and Saliev sent a message saying: “After a while I will make you take a bath if you want me to take nude photos of you.”

The creep added: “No-one will know, it will be our secret.”

Saliev sent lewd pictures which included a sex toy.

Police were contacted and members of the Maximum Exposure Scotland vigilante group confronted the Bulgarian national at his home on Marketgate in Arbroath.

He initially denied any involvement in attempting to communicate with a person he thought was a child.

Ms Ritchie added: “Messages were read out and the accused was asked if he sent them.

“Although he initially denied sending messages, he eventually admitted that it was him.

“He stated that it was a joke. This was his position throughout.”

Pictures found on seized phone

A memory stick was handed to the police detailing the indecent communications.

A phone seized after a raid on Saliev’s home uncovered the images mentioned.

The sex toy featured in one of the images was also found.

Saliev pled guilty to sending nude images and trying to cause a child to view a sexual image between August 25 and October 23 2021.

Solicitor Grant Bruce said Saliev is due to begin seasonal work on a strawberry farm in Angus.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until next month for reports and placed Saliev on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Reece Tucker.
Dundee driver denies causing brother's death and injuring two children in Glenshee crash
Steven Hutton, left, and police probing his murder in Charleston, Dundee
Second man in court over Dundee Easter weekend 'murder'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Asda be another ban
Millar threatened staff at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.
Jail for man who made murder threats to Dunfermline hospital staff
Mhairi Ovenstone.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer told to pay back £30k she embezzled
Artur Szyncel leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Former road safety inspector from Perth banned for speeding at 100mph on A9
Ian Davidson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee lawyer who conned late friend's daughter is given unpaid work
Craig McClure.
Sheriff praises 92-year-old Fife woman who 'whacked' fleeing purse thief with walking stick
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Weed killer attack and gym stalker
Police in Charleston, Dundee.
Victim of Dundee alleged murder named as accused appears in court