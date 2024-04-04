‘Out of control’ drink-driver struck fleeing woman outside Aberfeldy pub

An “out of control” drink-driver knocked down a woman during a terrifying rammy outside an Aberfeldy pub.

Anthony Wilkins drove at pedestrians while more than double the legal alcohol limit in the Highland Perthshire town centre.

It followed a flare-up with revellers at a local pub, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Wilkins, of Thatcham in West Berkshire, appeared in the dock and pled guilty to drink-driving in the town’s Chapel Street on January 23 2022.

He further admitted driving his girlfriend’s Ford Focus dangerously at speed, towards pedestrians causing them to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

Wilkins reversed the car at speed, before striking one woman and causing her to fall to the ground.

Afternoon drinks in Aberfeldy

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said Wilkins, his then-partner and a work colleague drove to a pub in Aberfeldy that afternoon.

“Through the course of the afternoon, there was a disagreement between Mr Wilkins, his colleague and patrons within the establishment.

“This went back and forth throughout the evening.

“At about 7pm, a witness was at a nearby chip shop with his partner.

“He noticed there was a group of people gathered outside the Fountain Bar who appeared to be in an agitated state.

“A few moments later, the accused’s colleague approached the witness and asked for a cigarette.

“There then seems to have been a disagreement between the two men.”

The court heard that a short time later, the same man and his partner were still outside the chip shop when they saw a car approaching.

“This vehicle was owned by the accused’s then-partner,” the fiscal depute said.

“He had left the pub in possession of her keys.”

Wheels spinning

Wilkins was behind the wheel, with his workmate in the passenger seat.

“The witness saw the car being driven at speed,” said Ms Farmer.

“He described seeing its wheels spinning, like it was out of control.”

The man and his partner ran into an alleyway next to the chip shop to avoid being struck.

“The accused stopped the car, before reversing it at speed.

“He spun the steering wheel to turn the vehicle and as he did this the car’s front end struck the man’s partner, throwing her to the floor.”

The man grabbed his girlfriend and pulled her up and they both ran further down the alleyway.

Wilkins was seen getting out of the car.

“Police were contacted,” said Ms Farmer.

“Officers made contact with the accused’s partner, who advised that it was the accused who was driving the vehicle.”

Mr Wilkins made himself known to officers and was given a breath test.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Wilkins was handed an interim driving ban.

