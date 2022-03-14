Community Champion: Gavin Price launched Feldy Roo which provided thousands of lockdown meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Community Champion: Gavin Price launched Feldy Roo which provided thousands of lockdown meals

By Anita Diouri
March 14 2022, 7.00am
Feldy Roo
Gavin Price. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Aberfeldy man Gavin Price and his team provided tens of thousands of meals to elderly people during the pandemic.

The Feldy Roo campaign began on March 19 2020 to support people who needed it within 25 miles of Aberfeldy.

Community champion

By August that year, Feldy Roo had delivered almost 40,000 meals.

Meanwhile, Feldy Roo gave Aberfelty people the chance to form new intergenerational friendships and connections.

And Gavin praised locals’ community spirit as word of the new initiative spread.

Feldy Roo’s rapid growth

Feldy Roo began with 10 free meals on the first night.

And when news of the service spread, demand quickly grew until they were delivering 400 meals a day.

Gavin said: “It was a fantastic feeling. We went out to 10 houses and it doubled and doubled again.

Feldy Roo
Gavin Price of Feldy Roo in Aberfeldy. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“The backing we got from the community – it spread like wildfire.

“It grew from something that started off from one pub.

“I think that community spirit is so prevalent around Aberfeldy.”

Local eateries teamed up

Gavin, who owns The Fountain Bar, teamed up with nine other local eateries to provide the food.

Others involved were: The Watermill, The Chillies Indian Restaurant, The Three Lemons, Ericchel’s Thyme to Eat, The Old Filling Station, The Tay Café, The Inn on The Tay, and Ballintaggart.

Feldy Roo
Gavin Price- Feldy Roo helped people in Aberfeldy. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Gavin said: “It started the Thursday before lockdown.

“I have four pubs in the area and we just thought we’d use up all the stock so made a few meals for the over 70s who were going to be isolated.

“We had other businesses in the town wanting to get involved.

“And lots of volunteers came forward, which meant we could expand the routes and within two or three weeks we were doing two meals a day.”

Intergenerational friendships

But for the volunteers and recipients of the meals, Feldy Roo was about more than just the food.

It provided locals with the chance to meet new people and allowed new friendships to blossom.

Gavin said: “And there were the friendships made across the generations.

“More so than the meals, it was the social interactions. It was heartening to see people coming together.

“It has left Aberfeldy in a better place than before.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]