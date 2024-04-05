Dundee United ace Louis Moult named Championship player of the month

Dundee United striker Louis Moult has been named Championship player of the month.

Moult, 31, notched four goals in six outings during March as the Tangerines opened up a four-point gap over title rivals Raith Rovers.

His astonishing effort from close to the half-way line against Inverness was a particular highlight during an impressive hot streak.

Moult also rippled the net against Partick Thistle, Morton and Rovers, taking his tally for the campaign to an impressive 17 goals.

Moult: Achievement is “collective”

He told Dundee United’s official website: “I’m delighted to win the award. As an individual, it’s what you try and achieve – but as a collective, it’s all about the team and sticking together.

“Without the help of my teammates, coaching staff and the fanbase, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve it.”