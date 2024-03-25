Louis Moult: ‘Emotions high’ in Dundee United dressing room amid familiar failing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult: ‘Emotions high’ in Dundee United dressing room amid familiar failing

Moult was part of candid discussions following a 1-1 draw with Inverness.

Louis Moult after scoring against Inverness
Moult's strike was as crucial as it was audacious. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Louis Moult admits “emotions were high” in the Dundee United dressing room following a disappointing draw with Inverness.

The Tangerines conceded the first goal for the eighth time in 12 outings, with Wallace Duffy converting from close-range to leave Jim Goodwin’s men with another mountain to climb.

Moult’s astonishing strike from the half-way line rescued a share of the spoils for the hosts, moving them a point clear of Raith Rovers.

But there were candid talks following the full-time whistle.

Louis Moult of Dundee United
Louis Moult rescued a point for United but it was still an unsatisfactory outcome. Image: SNS

“We have to start that game far better; we all had our say in the dressing-room after the game,” said Moult. “Emotions were high but, when you concede first in the last seven out of nine, that’s not good enough.

“That’s not me blaming anyone because it’s the whole team. But you know the first goal is important in any league and we need to find a solution.”

He added: “Earlier in the season we hardly looked like conceding, there was a spell of about fifteen games we hardly lost a goal. But things change as seasons go on and we are losing too many, so we have to sort it.”

Moult: I’m here for the pressure

Given Rovers boast a game in hand, the Fifers just need to avoid defeat at Tannadice next weekend for the title battle to be in their hands.

It is sure to be a fraught, nerve-shredding occasion – and Moult is determined to embrace that.

“I enjoy the expectation and pressure; I came here for it,” said the former Motherwell hero.

“I could have stayed down south, played in League Two – but I wanted to sign for a club where it means something, and who are going somewhere, which I still believe we are.

“It’s a cliché but we have to stay level-headed and calm. We are aware that there are six games remaining and we have to win more games. It’s as simple as that.”

Louis Moult, left, takes the acclaim of his teammates
Moult, left, takes the acclaim of his teammates. Image: SNS

And while there will be much talk about the pressure on the United players in front of their own fans when Rovers visit, Moult was keen to lavish praise on their influence at the weekend.

He added: “We don’t have to worry about getting the fans onside because I thought they were excellent against Inverness. The singing section was right behind us, and the goal helps.

“The fans really stayed with us. They helped us throughout and they’ll be huge for us this weekend.”

“Top 3”

Reflecting on his staggering strike from the half-way line, Moult added: “It would definitely be in my top three goals.

“I have mixed emotions on it because, on one hand, it’s one of the best goals of my career, but I’m also disappointed we didn’t win the game. So that has taken the shine off it a bit.

“I’d rather score a tap-in and win 1-0, to be honest.”

Louis Moult scores a wonder-goal against Inverness
Moult unleashes his wonder-goal. Image: Shutterstock.

Moult has now rippled the net 16 times in 33 outings for United.

He has played more games in this campaign than he managed in the previous four seasons COMBINED, proving his durability and enduring eye for goal following some hellish years due to injury.

“I’m content with my goals but I always want more,” continued Moult. “I always analyse my own performance and want to be scoring.

“I believed in myself and never gave up hope I’d score goals again – and I think I have proved this season that there’s plenty of life left in the old dog.”

