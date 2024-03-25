Louis Moult: ‘Emotions high’ in Dundee United dressing room amid familiar failing

Louis Moult admits “emotions were high” in the Dundee United dressing room following a disappointing draw with Inverness.

The Tangerines conceded the first goal for the eighth time in 12 outings, with Wallace Duffy converting from close-range to leave Jim Goodwin’s men with another mountain to climb.

Moult’s astonishing strike from the half-way line rescued a share of the spoils for the hosts, moving them a point clear of Raith Rovers.

But there were candid talks following the full-time whistle.

“We have to start that game far better; we all had our say in the dressing-room after the game,” said Moult. “Emotions were high but, when you concede first in the last seven out of nine, that’s not good enough.

“That’s not me blaming anyone because it’s the whole team. But you know the first goal is important in any league and we need to find a solution.”

He added: “Earlier in the season we hardly looked like conceding, there was a spell of about fifteen games we hardly lost a goal. But things change as seasons go on and we are losing too many, so we have to sort it.”

Moult: I’m here for the pressure

Given Rovers boast a game in hand, the Fifers just need to avoid defeat at Tannadice next weekend for the title battle to be in their hands.

It is sure to be a fraught, nerve-shredding occasion – and Moult is determined to embrace that.

“I enjoy the expectation and pressure; I came here for it,” said the former Motherwell hero.

“I could have stayed down south, played in League Two – but I wanted to sign for a club where it means something, and who are going somewhere, which I still believe we are.

“It’s a cliché but we have to stay level-headed and calm. We are aware that there are six games remaining and we have to win more games. It’s as simple as that.”

And while there will be much talk about the pressure on the United players in front of their own fans when Rovers visit, Moult was keen to lavish praise on their influence at the weekend.

He added: “We don’t have to worry about getting the fans onside because I thought they were excellent against Inverness. The singing section was right behind us, and the goal helps.

“The fans really stayed with us. They helped us throughout and they’ll be huge for us this weekend.”

“Top 3”

Reflecting on his staggering strike from the half-way line, Moult added: “It would definitely be in my top three goals.

“I have mixed emotions on it because, on one hand, it’s one of the best goals of my career, but I’m also disappointed we didn’t win the game. So that has taken the shine off it a bit.

“I’d rather score a tap-in and win 1-0, to be honest.”

Moult has now rippled the net 16 times in 33 outings for United.

He has played more games in this campaign than he managed in the previous four seasons COMBINED, proving his durability and enduring eye for goal following some hellish years due to injury.

“I’m content with my goals but I always want more,” continued Moult. “I always analyse my own performance and want to be scoring.

“I believed in myself and never gave up hope I’d score goals again – and I think I have proved this season that there’s plenty of life left in the old dog.”