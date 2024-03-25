Tony Gallacher names St Johnstone stalwarts who can set ‘fortress McDiarmid’ standards for run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Gallacher names St Johnstone stalwarts who can set ‘fortress McDiarmid’ standards for run-in

Gallacher knows picking up points in Perth will be crucial for St Johnstone between now and May.

By Sean Hamilton
Tony Gallacher.
St Johnstone's Tony Gallacher. Image: SNS.

Tony Gallacher believes St Johnstone can rely on the Perth stalwarts in the squad to ensure visitors to McDiarmid Park get a rough ride until the end of the season.

The Perth side have three fixtures to play before the Premiership split, two of which, against Dundee and Kilmarnock, are at home.

With the situation at the bottom of the Premiership very tight, the race to avoid the play-off spot in particular is likely to go to the wire.

And Gallacher, who is hopeful of retaining a place in Craig Levein’s side after making an impact against Celtic, reckons taking points in Perth wiill be crucial to Saints’ hopes.

“We need to go into it with the mind-set of it being a game at a time until the end of the season,” he said.

Craig Levein with Tony Gallacher at full-time.
Craig Levein with Tony Gallacher at full-time against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“We can’t get bogged down with how the league’s looking. We just need to focus on ourselves and pick up points.

“There are boys who’ve been here – Mayzo (Stevie May)s been here a while, Gordy (Liam Gordon)’s the main [man] at the back.

“They know exactly what it’s been like playing here the last few years.

“People should come [to McDiarmid Park] and know they’re up against it at St Johnstone. We’ll try to keep it that way.”

Dundee are first up at McDiarmid, with the all-Tayside clash set to take place on Saturday.

Gallacher has been in and out of the side under Craig Levein but he hopes his display from the bench at Celtic Park, where he set up Connor Smith for Saints’ goal, will win his manager’s favour.

Tony Gallacher was back in the team on the right side.
Tony Gallacher in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“It always helps to try and have an impact as a sub,” he told Saints TV.

“You need to do your best to deliver that quality. There’s been times subs, we all know ourselves, have come on and maybe not had that impact the manager’s looking for at the time.

“So for all the subs to play their part [at Celtic] was a massive positive.

“It’s a very competitive squad. You’ve got multiple players in different positions but you’ve only got 11 who can go out on the park.

“That’s football in a nutshell. You do all you can in training and when you get your chance, do all you can to stay in that team.”

