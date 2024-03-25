‘Unique’ Fife home with idyllic riverside setting his market for just over £300k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unique’ Fife home with idyllic riverside setting his market for just over £300k

The four-bedroom property in Strathmiglo is said to be in "move-in condition".

By Ben MacDonald
Strathmiglo house with access to the River Eden for sale
The four-bedroom property sits next to the River Eden. Image: Andersons Solicitors

A “unique” Fife home with an idyllic riverside setting has gone on the market for just over £300,000.

The four-bedroom detached home in Strathmiglo has direct access to the River Eden from the garden.

The property – said to be in “move-in condition” – also benefits from countryside views towards the Lomond Hills.

The estate agents describe the East Mill Court home as “unique and rarely available”.

The hallway of the house leads to a large sitting room, which also has access to the dining room.

Patio doors lead out into the back garden.

Next door is a kitchen with a breakfast bar and fitted appliances.

The reception hallway. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The sitting room. Image: Andersons Solicitors
It features front facing windows. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The dining room offers direct access to the rear garden. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The kitchen. Image: Andersons Solicitors
More dining options in the kitchen. Image: Andersons Solicitors

A conservatory, which has views over the garden and the river, is accessed from the kitchen.

This also opens out onto the garden while there is a utility room attached.

A WC completes the ground floor.

The conservatory. Image: Andersons Solicitors
Riverside views. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The conservatory is spacious. Image: Andersons Solicitors
Access to the rear garden. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The ground floor WC. Image: Andersons Solicitors

Upstairs, each bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes.

The main bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room.

A family bathroom is also on this floor, while there is a ladder to a partially floored attic.

The principal bedroom. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The en-suite shower room. Image: Andersons Solicitors
Each bedroom is double-sized. Image: Andersons Solicitors
All bedrooms contain fitted wardrobes. Image: Andersons Solicitors
There is plenty of accommodation. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The four bedrooms are on the first floor. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The family bathroom. Image: Andersons Solicitors

The landscaped and tiered gardens provide a mixture of patio, lawn and plants, with plenty of spaces to enjoy the surroundings.

It also comes with a greenhouse/potting shed and an additional timber shed – ideal for those with green fingers.

One of the paved areas sits right on the edge of the River Eden, which runs through Fife for a distance of about 30 miles.

Both front and back gardens are landscaped. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The back garden offers direct access to the river. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The garden is surrounded by trees, flowers and shrubs. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The Eden is one of two main rivers in Fife. Image: Andersons Solicitors
Views towards the Lomond Hills. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The timber greenhouse. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The River Eden. Image: Andersons Solicitors
A seat by the water. Image: Andersons Solicitors
The timber shed. Image: Andersons Solicitors
There is space for two vehicles on the driveway. Image: Andersons Solicitors

The home further benefits from a garage and driveway.

The Strathmiglo house is being marketed by Andersons Solicitors for offers over £310,000.

An old church in the same village is one of several former places of worship that have been put up for sale.

