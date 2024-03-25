‘Unique’ Fife home with idyllic riverside setting his market for just over £300k

A “unique” Fife home with an idyllic riverside setting has gone on the market for just over £300,000.

The four-bedroom detached home in Strathmiglo has direct access to the River Eden from the garden.

The property – said to be in “move-in condition” – also benefits from countryside views towards the Lomond Hills.

The estate agents describe the East Mill Court home as “unique and rarely available”.

The hallway of the house leads to a large sitting room, which also has access to the dining room.

Patio doors lead out into the back garden.

Next door is a kitchen with a breakfast bar and fitted appliances.

A conservatory, which has views over the garden and the river, is accessed from the kitchen.

This also opens out onto the garden while there is a utility room attached.

A WC completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, each bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes.

The main bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room.

A family bathroom is also on this floor, while there is a ladder to a partially floored attic.

The landscaped and tiered gardens provide a mixture of patio, lawn and plants, with plenty of spaces to enjoy the surroundings.

It also comes with a greenhouse/potting shed and an additional timber shed – ideal for those with green fingers.

One of the paved areas sits right on the edge of the River Eden, which runs through Fife for a distance of about 30 miles.

The home further benefits from a garage and driveway.

The Strathmiglo house is being marketed by Andersons Solicitors for offers over £310,000.

