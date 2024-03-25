Fife offender downed contents of plastic bottle then launched it at sheriff 

A Fife offender downed the contents of a plastic bottle, then launched it at a sheriff as he was about to be jailed.

Michael Williams threw the container – similar in appearance to a medicine bottle – beyond Sheriff Wyllie Robertson, where it struck the back wall of the court.

A pair of prison officers and a police officer restrained him in the dock.

The 42-year-old was seen to throw a punch during the melee at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody and later sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for crimes he had earlier admitted.

Bottle throw

Sentencing options were being discussed for Williams, who had admitted assaulting a woman by punching her in the face, threatening police and assaulting officers by spitting on them between April 27 and April 29 2022.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett had argued for a non-custodial sentence, who had successfully been on supervised bail since the offences, including attending 91 appointments.

Mr Flett said although Williams has a criminal record, his last conviction and custodial sentence was in 2017.

He said: “His main concern is what might happen to his dog if a custodial sentence is imposed”.

As Sheriff Robertson pondered, Williams’ mood changed when two Geoamey officers appeared in the dock – usually a sign of imminent jailing.

He shouted out “excuse me, has a decision already been made?” before blurting out a profanity and asking: “Why are they here?”

He then drank the contents of the bottle before throwing the container towards the sheriff.

Williams then threw the bottle lid in a similar direction before being restrained, handcuffed and remanded in custody.

Jailed in absence

About two hours later Sheriff Robertson sentenced Williams in his absence.

The sheriff said: “The accused has a bad record for serious violence.

“Spitting on police officers is a serious offence and I have repeatedly stated from the bench over many years – and well before Covid – that the court will take a very serious view of such assaults.

“Not only does it constitute despicable and disgusting behaviour, it brings with it the risk of transmission of life-threatening diseases and police should not require to face such risks in employment.

“The only appropriate sentence for these offences is a custodial one”.

Sheriff Robertson jailed Williams for a total of 33 months.

Assault and spitting

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar earlier told the court Williams assaulted a woman known to him, near a takeaway in Dunfermline’s Inchkeith Drive.

He also aimed a headbutt and kick at her.

He was later arrested and said he had phoned police multiple times about her.

On April 28 at Dunfermline police station officers were restraining Williams and he retrieved a concealed package and attempted to swallow it.

He was then placed in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Attempts were made to retrieve the package and Williams began calling staff “wh*res” and “c**ts” and spat three times in a custody officer’s face, prompting a spit hood to be applied.

Williams was returned to custody and placed under constant observation but shortly after midnight on April 29, he defied instructions and spat on a police constable, striking the top of his head and chest area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a disturbance at Dunfermline Sheriff Court”.

