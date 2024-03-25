Best pictures as Love Island takes over Dundee nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as Love Island takes over Dundee nightclub

Fans of Love Island star, Anton Danyluk got to meet him as he partied at Aura Nightclub.

A fan poses for a selfie with Anton Danyluk at Aura nightclub in Dundee.
A fan poses for a selfie with Anton Danyluk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby

Love Island fever has taken Dundee by storm as Aura Nightclub hosted a ‘Love Island Takeover’ on Friday night.

Love Island star Anton Danyluk brought a taste of the villa to the dancefloor, much to the delight of adoring fans.

Known for his charm, wit and charisma the Anton didn’t disappoint. He wasted no time in getting the party started, bringing some island heat to Dundee.

Guests with VIP tickets were lucky enough to meet Anton in an exclusive Aura VIP lounge.

Fellow Love Island star, Callum Jones was due to join Anton but was called away for some last minute filming.

A gym owner and entrepreneur from Airdrie, Anton Danyluk took part in Love Island season 5 and the more recent All Stars.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at Aura to capture action.

Love Island comes to Dundee

Anton Danyluk arrives at Aura Dundee
Anton was fashionably late but didn’t disappoint!
Girls share a selfie with Anton Danyluk but unfortunately without Callum Jones.
The girls didn’t seem to mind that Callum hadn’t made it along.
A fan poses with Anton Danyluk.
Smile for the camera!
A fan sticks her tongue out for a photo with Anton Danyluk in Dundee.
A cheeky pose!
Anton Danyluk chats with fans in Aura nightclub, Dundee.
Sharing a joke!
A fan wearing a pink dress poses with Love Island star, Anton Danyluk.
Pretty in pink!
Friends pose together with Love Island star, Anton Danyluk in Dundee.
Friends pose together with the Love Island star.
Friends pose for a photo with Love Island star, Anton Danyluk in Aura nightclub Dundee.
Cheese!
Fans dressed up to the nines with a hope to impress the Love Island stars.
Fans dressed up to the nines hoping to impress the Love Island star.
Fans with Love Island star in Dundee.
Fingers crossed he’ll chat all night!
A fan grabs a quick selfie with Anton.
A fan grabs a quick selfie with Anton.

More from Dundee

The Bootleg Beatles will perform at Fat Sam's Live
'World's premier Beatles tribute band' to bring Fab Four magic to Dundee
The fatal accident happened at Oilfast, near Forfar.
Dundee-based mechanic crushed to death under lorry near Forfar, inquiry hears
Jane Kelbie ran Clipso Hair Design at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Jane Kelbie
Dundee hairdresser 'heartbroken' at closing Ninewells salon due to cancer battle
The boarded-up frontage of DW Sports in Murraygate, Dundee.
Billionaire tycoon Mike Ashley linked to long-term vacant retail units in Dundee
Dundee Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee SNP council leader deletes X account after row over ‘misleading’ economic figures
7
Ferry House has closed after more than 100 years. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry care home closes after more than 100 years
A Met Office graphic showing the affected areas
Yellow weather warning as snow set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Tay Road Bridge
Tay Road Bridge reopens after vehicle breaks down in contraflow system
Left to right: Danni Menzies, Caz Milligan and Kirsten Cameron.
13 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
18
Police outside the hilltown shop after a breakin
Man, 35, arrested after alleged robbery at Hilltown shop