Best pictures as Love Island takes over Dundee nightclub

Love Island fever has taken Dundee by storm as Aura Nightclub hosted a ‘Love Island Takeover’ on Friday night.

Love Island star Anton Danyluk brought a taste of the villa to the dancefloor, much to the delight of adoring fans.

Known for his charm, wit and charisma the Anton didn’t disappoint. He wasted no time in getting the party started, bringing some island heat to Dundee.

Guests with VIP tickets were lucky enough to meet Anton in an exclusive Aura VIP lounge.

Fellow Love Island star, Callum Jones was due to join Anton but was called away for some last minute filming.

A gym owner and entrepreneur from Airdrie, Anton Danyluk took part in Love Island season 5 and the more recent All Stars.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at Aura to capture action.

