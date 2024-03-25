Dundee Best pictures as Love Island takes over Dundee nightclub Fans of Love Island star, Anton Danyluk got to meet him as he partied at Aura Nightclub. A fan poses for a selfie with Anton Danyluk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Gemma Bibby March 25 2024, 9:41am March 25 2024, 9:41am Share Best pictures as Love Island takes over Dundee nightclub Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4929079/love-island-aura-dundee-callum-jones-anton-danyluk/ Copy Link Love Island fever has taken Dundee by storm as Aura Nightclub hosted a ‘Love Island Takeover’ on Friday night. Love Island star Anton Danyluk brought a taste of the villa to the dancefloor, much to the delight of adoring fans. Known for his charm, wit and charisma the Anton didn’t disappoint. He wasted no time in getting the party started, bringing some island heat to Dundee. Guests with VIP tickets were lucky enough to meet Anton in an exclusive Aura VIP lounge. Fellow Love Island star, Callum Jones was due to join Anton but was called away for some last minute filming. A gym owner and entrepreneur from Airdrie, Anton Danyluk took part in Love Island season 5 and the more recent All Stars. Our photographer Kim Cessford was at Aura to capture action. Love Island comes to Dundee Anton was fashionably late but didn’t disappoint! The girls didn’t seem to mind that Callum hadn’t made it along. Smile for the camera! A cheeky pose! Sharing a joke! Pretty in pink! Friends pose together with the Love Island star. Cheese! Fans dressed up to the nines hoping to impress the Love Island star. Fingers crossed he’ll chat all night! A fan grabs a quick selfie with Anton.