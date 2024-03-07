Dundee nightclub bringing viral Oompa Loompa to city for Willy Wonka experience

The Oompa Loompa actress at the centre of the “shambolic’ Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience is heading to a Dundee nightclub.

Kirsty Paterson, 29, was snapped dressed up as a miserable-looking Oompa Loompa in a “science lab” conducting experiments at the disastrous event last month.

The photo of the sad spectacle, taken by Louise Dalson from Dundee, has become a viral sensation, clocking up millions of views across social media.

Louise later said she felt bad for sharing the image, which has now been used in several memes on social media.

The event has become a global sensation for the wrong reasons, with angry customers hitting out at the lacklustre offering.

Kirsty was one of several actresses and performers hired for the event, which was organised by House of Illuminati at Hubbox on February 24.

Farcical event

The farcical event had been billed as “the place where chocolate dreams become reality”, but instead families, paying up to £35 each, turned up to find a sparse warehouse decorated with a rainbow and bouncy castle.

Kirsty has since gone on to give global interviews about what she describes as a “complete and utter shambles”.

Nightclub owner Tony Cochrane jumped at the chance to book her for his Willy Wonka Clubbing Experience at Dundee’s Duck Slattery’s on March 27.

Meet and greet

The “meet and greet” at the venue, also known as Fat Sam’s Live, will see Kirsty dishing out free jelly beans, lime juice and Easter eggs while having her photo taken with fans.

Tony also hopes Kirsty will meet Louise, the 28-year-old Dundee woman who took the viral photo and later apologised for transforming her into an online sensation.

“It’ll be a great deal of fun and something to put on your Charlie Bucket list,” said Tony.

“Kirsty will be dressed as an Oompa Loompa and she’ll have her own wee corner.

“She’ll sit at a table and dish out thimblefuls of lime juice and jelly babies.

“Fans will be able recreate the infamous moment from the Glasgow Wonka experience, with Kirsty, aka the grumpy Oompa Loompa, looking as miserable as possible.

Viral Oompa Loompa story

“The Oompa Loompa story went viral and Kirsty has been on TV shows all over the world, from Australia to the USA, and Good Morning Britain.

“She’s been blown away by it all – her phone has been ringing off the hook.

“The whole thing has gone totally crazy – there’s a huge buzz around it all.”

Tony added: “I’m hoping to get Kirsty together with Louise, the Dundee woman who took the picture and later apologised, for a wee chat, maybe next week.

“They’ve never met or spoken to each other as far as I know.”

While many photos emerged from the Wonka fiasco, it was the shot of Kirsty in the Oompa Loompa costume looking slightly dead in the eyes as she conducted supposed science experiments that has grabbed most attention.

Creating personalised photos and videos

Since that ill-fated day, she’s started taking bookings for shows dressed in the official Oompa Loompa costume and creating personalised video and audio messages for fans via the official Cameo Instagram page, and on her TikTok.

When she’s not dressed as an Oompa Loompa, Kirsty works in children’s entertainment and is a fire dancer and yoga teacher.

She was roped into the Wonka event, inspired by Roald Dahl’s legendary character, after she saw it offered £500 for two days of work.

She only saw the script the night before and was shocked when she was encouraged to improvise.

Kirsty described the costumes are “strange” and “cheaply made” – and there was no Oompa Loompa orange make-up.

She stayed, she says, because she didn’t want to let people down. But she was “very embarrassed”.

Humiliated and angry

When Louise took the famous photo, Kirsty was in a “jellybean room”, but they ran out of jelly beans. By this stage she was humiliated and angry.

Organiser Billy Coull offered refunds to 850 people, but it’s not known whether this has been paid yet.

Meanwhile, Dundee nightclub Captain’s Cabin revealed it plans to pay homage to the infamous Glasgow Wonka experience.

The club will host what it calls Willy Wonka Experience Part 2 on March 13.

Management at the Ward Road venue say their Wonka night will be a “tongue-in-cheek” tribute to the event.

Captain’s Cabin customers will be given a single jelly baby on entry – and a free dash of blackcurrant in their vodka and lemonade.

A spokesman for the pub said: “It will be a tongue-in-cheek night off the back of the social media craze following the event in Glasgow.”