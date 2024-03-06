Dundee pub to host ‘Wonka Experience Part 2’ in tribute to infamous Glasgow event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub to host ‘Wonka Experience Part 2’ in tribute to infamous Glasgow event

Customers at Captain's Cabin will be served a single jelly baby with the chance to meet some of the main characters.

By James Simpson
A graphic advertising the Wonka night at Captain's Cabin. Image: Captain's Cabin/Instagram
A graphic advertising the Wonka night at Captain's Cabin. Image: Captain's Cabin/Instagram

A Dundee pub is set to be transformed into a world of pure imagination – by paying homage to the infamous Glasgow Wonka experience.

Captain’s Cabin in the city centre is hosting what it calls Willy Wonka Experience Part 2 next Wednesday (March 13).

It comes after Willy’s Chocolate Experience became a global sensation for all the wrong reasons when customers turned up to a near-empty warehouse at the £35-a-month Glasgow event last month.

The now-famous photo of an Oompa Loompa at the Glasgow event taken by Dundee woman Louise Dalton.

Management at the Ward Road venue say their Wonka night will be a “tongue-in-cheek” tribute to the event.

In a reflection of the paltry offerings given to kids at the Glasgow event, Captain’s Cabin customers will be given a single jelly baby on entry – and a free dash of blackcurrant in their vodka and lemonade.

There will also be a chance to meet the characters including Oompa Loompas.

A spokesman for the pub said: “This is expected to be a one-off event at the pub where customers will have a chance of winning golden tickets.

Captain’s Cabin on Ward Road. Image: Alasdair Clark/DC Thomson

“It will be a tongue-in-cheek night off the back of the social media craze following the event in Glasgow.

“It’s been well received so far.

“Staff at Captain’s Cabin are buzzing for the event.”

Earlier this week, The Courier told how the Dundee woman who took a now-famous picture of a woman dressed as an Oompa Loompa and shared it on social media said she wanted to apologise after the actress went viral.

The organisers of the original event in Glasgow have apologised and say hundreds of customers will be refunded.

