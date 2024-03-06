Dundee pub to host ‘Wonka Experience Part 2’ in tribute to infamous Glasgow event

A Dundee pub is set to be transformed into a world of pure imagination – by paying homage to the infamous Glasgow Wonka experience.

Captain’s Cabin in the city centre is hosting what it calls Willy Wonka Experience Part 2 next Wednesday (March 13).

It comes after Willy’s Chocolate Experience became a global sensation for all the wrong reasons when customers turned up to a near-empty warehouse at the £35-a-month Glasgow event last month.

Management at the Ward Road venue say their Wonka night will be a “tongue-in-cheek” tribute to the event.

In a reflection of the paltry offerings given to kids at the Glasgow event, Captain’s Cabin customers will be given a single jelly baby on entry – and a free dash of blackcurrant in their vodka and lemonade.

There will also be a chance to meet the characters including Oompa Loompas.

A spokesman for the pub said: “This is expected to be a one-off event at the pub where customers will have a chance of winning golden tickets.

“It will be a tongue-in-cheek night off the back of the social media craze following the event in Glasgow.

“It’s been well received so far.

“Staff at Captain’s Cabin are buzzing for the event.”

Earlier this week, The Courier told how the Dundee woman who took a now-famous picture of a woman dressed as an Oompa Loompa and shared it on social media said she wanted to apologise after the actress went viral.

The organisers of the original event in Glasgow have apologised and say hundreds of customers will be refunded.