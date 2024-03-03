Dundee woman who took THAT Wonka experience photo: ‘I’m sorry to the actress for making her go viral’

A Dundee woman who took a viral photo of a miserable-looking woman dressed as an Oompa Loompa at an ill-fated Wonka experience event says she wants to apologise to the actress.

Louise Dalson was among the customers who forked out £35 a ticket for Willy’s Chocolate Experience last weekend.

The event has become a global sensation for the wrong reasons – after angry customers hit out at the lacklustre offering.

Photos and videos of the Wonka experience have been shared widely online, including a picture Louise took of actress Kirsty Paterson, dressed up as an Oompa Loompa and standing behind a desk carrying out experiments while looking less than impressed.

Dundee woman on ‘mad’ reaction to Oompa Loompa photo from Wonka experience

Louise told Dundee Culture she felt bad for sharing the image, which has now been used in several memes on social media.

She said: “I am glad it can bring joy to everyone but I apologise to the actress for unknowingly at the time creating such a viral sensation.”

Speaking to The Courier, Louise said she could not have anticipated the reaction.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s mad. I never expected the photo to go viral and see so many people use it on various outlets for TV and social media.

“Things like this never happen to me so I’m still in shock.

“There have been so many different memes going about but I will say one of my favourites is probably from the game Animal Crossing.”

Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience in Animal Crossing: New Horizons a thread pic.twitter.com/Yzj18pKVjT — Haztecamarera (@Haztecamarera) February 29, 2024

Louise was not the only Dundee customer to feel let down by Willy’s Chocolate Experience.

Dundee dad Stuart Sinclair says he felt the event was a “total con” after forking out £140 for tickets.

The event had been billed as “the place where chocolate dreams become reality” but instead it ended being cancelled with the police also called.

‘It wasn’t worth £35’

Louise added: “The experience was something I won’t forget.

“It was a massive building but it didn’t have much going on.

“They only had some props dotted about and black material for the walls.

“It wasn’t worth £35.”

The organisers of the event have apologised and say hundreds of customers will be refunded.