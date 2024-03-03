New boat trips to launch between Broughty Ferry and Tayport

A Dundee boat tour firm is launching new trips between Broughty Ferry and Tayport.

SaltDog Marine will run the short trial trips across the Tay during the Easter holidays.

The trips will give passengers the chance to visit either destination for four hours before making their return journey.

Boat trips between Broughty Ferry and Tayport will take less than 10 minutes

The trips will hark back to the days of the Fifies – ferries that transported people across the Tay before the construction of the road bridge.

SaltDog Marine says it hopes the trips, designed to encourage people to explore both Broughty Ferry and Tayport, will be rolled out all year round.

A post on the firm’s website said: “There’s so much to see on both sides and it’s about time you could pop over to the other side.

“Less than 10 minutes away, a completely different experience is waiting for you.

“Tayport is a beautiful former fishing village. Located on the Tay Estuary, there are lots of opportunities to see wildlife and breathtaking views.

“Don’t forget your camera.”

Bookings will be made available before Easter.

SaltDog Marine launched last year and currently offers an hour-long sea-fari tour leaving from Broughty Ferry harbour, along with trips to Perth and corporate days out.

It is the brainchild of former former offshore worker Ian Ashton, who previously ran Pirate Boats until the pandemic.