Send us your World Book Day photos to feature in the Evening Telegraph – and you could win a £50 book voucher

It’s World Book Day on Thursday and we want to share your photos in the Evening Telegraph – and give you the chance to win a £50 book voucher.

World Book Day is a highlight of the school year for children, with many schools and nurseries across Tayside and Fife inviting children to dress up as their favourite literary characters.

We want to share the fun with our readers by publishing the photos you send us of your children in their World Book Day outfits.

Many of the snaps submitted will feature in an online gallery and we will try to include them all – or as many as we can – in the Evening Telegraph on Monday, March 6.

Our favourite will also win a £50 book voucher.

From Thursday morning until noon on Friday, you can use our form here or below to submit your photograph for publication and enter our competition.

We loved looking through last year’s submitted snaps of local children dressed as storybook stars including The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Tiger Who Came to Tea and Little Red Riding Hood.

An annual event created by UNESCO, World Book Day was first held in the UK in 1997.

It’s a worldwide celebration of books and reading marked in over 100 countries.

Promoting reading for pleasure, it gives every child and young person the chance to have a book of their own, through distributing book tokens and offering £1 and £1.50 books.

Submit your World Book Day photographs for the Evening Telegraph on March 2:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.