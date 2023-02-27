Send us your World Book Day photos to feature in the Evening Telegraph – and you could win a £50 book voucher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Send us your World Book Day photos to feature in the Evening Telegraph – and you could win a £50 book voucher

By Cheryl Peebles
February 27 2023, 6.00am
Your World Book Day photos can feature in the Evening Telegraph. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
It’s World Book Day on Thursday and we want to share your photos in the Evening Telegraph – and give you the chance to win a £50 book voucher.

World Book Day is a highlight of the school year for children, with many schools and nurseries across Tayside and Fife inviting children to dress up as their favourite literary characters.

We want to share the fun with our readers by publishing the photos you send us of your children in their World Book Day outfits.

Many of the snaps submitted will feature in an online gallery and we will try to include them all – or as many as we can – in the Evening Telegraph on Monday, March 6.

Our favourite will also win a £50 book voucher.

From Thursday morning until noon on Friday, you can use our form here or below to submit your photograph for publication and enter our competition.

Tayview Primary School pupils Kasi Marshall and Cole Reid during a magic-themed World Book Day event last year. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

We loved looking through last year’s submitted snaps of local children dressed as storybook stars including The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Tiger Who Came to Tea and Little Red Riding Hood.

An annual event created by UNESCO, World Book Day was first held in the UK in 1997.

It’s a worldwide celebration of books and reading marked in over 100 countries.

Promoting reading for pleasure, it gives every child and young person the chance to have a book of their own, through distributing book tokens and offering £1 and £1.50 books.

Submit your World Book Day photographs for the Evening Telegraph on March 2:

