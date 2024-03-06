Demand for national intervention on Stagecoach bus cuts in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Demand for national intervention on Stagecoach bus cuts in Perthshire

Perth and Kinross councillors have urged the Scottish Government to stop the consultation until the full impact on communities is established.

By Sean O'Neil
The Stagecoach X7 bus service is under threat.
The Stagecoach X7 bus service is under threat.

Demands have been made for the Scottish Government to intervene in proposed Stagecoach cuts which would decimate bus services across Perthshire.

Perth and Kinross councillors have also demanded the bus company extend its public consultation on the plans, which is currently due to finish on March 10.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday there was unanimous support across all political parties after an urgent motion was raised to address the axing and restructuring of bus services.

The plans would leave areas like the Carse of Gowrie with no commercial routes run by the company and affect patients and staff travelling to Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary.

Perthshire bus cuts a ‘kick in the teeth’

As a motion and amendment by Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey and Liberal Democrat Liz Barrett were both agreed, councillors were scathing in their assessment of Stagecoach.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council leader Grant Laing called the proposals a “kick in the teeth”, saying he was shocked by the bus company’s lack of communication with the local authority.

“The main point is lack of consultation,” he told the chamber.

“Imagine having a lack of consultation with probably your largest customer.

“£5 million in home to school transport, £2.75 million in bus subsidy, and you don’t consult before you make changes to the service.

“That is a very strange way to work.”

The proposals would see the axing of the 16 and the X7 services between Perth and Dundee which currently serve the villages throughout the Carse of Gowrie.

They also connect Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary.

Stagecoach has also proposed changing the 39 route which means it would no longer serve the area.

The only timetabled routes to remain would be the evening and Sunday services which are subsidised by Perth and Kinross Council.

‘A lack of transparency’

Perth South councillor, Liz Barrett, also criticised the approach of the bus company.

“The lack of engagement with the councils of Perth and Kinross and Dundee and with NHS Tayside before this announcement demonstrates a lack of transparency and good faith,” she said.

Lib Dem councillor Liz Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

“Which isn’t what we might have expected from a local company who make significant profits and benefit from several contracts with the council and the Scottish Government subsidy of free bus passes.

“That’s why we’re also calling for intervention by the Scottish Government.”

Councillors agreed that the leaders of all political groups will write a joint letter to the Scottish Government Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, calling for an intervention.

They will ask the government to ensure the consultation period is paused and extended pending the publication of an impact assessment and full details of the cuts.

‘We’ve all been appalled’

Liberal Democrat councillor Claire McLaren highlighted that rural villages and communities will be “affected greatly”.

“We’ve all been appalled by the proposals announced last week to drastically reduce the bus timetable throughout Perth and Kinross by operator Stagecoach,” said the councillor.

“These proposed changes are hugely unpalatable to our constituents who rely on the regular bus timetables to get to work, school, college, appointments, food shopping and visiting family and friends.”

Residents pack out Errol Village Hall over bus cuts. Image: David Farrell

Conservative councillor for Carse of Gowrie, Angus Forbes, said: “Everyone in this council is absolutely appalled at the way we are being treated, the way our constituents are being treated.

“The Carse of Gowrie will be absolutely devastated by these cuts.”

Chief executive to meet with Stagecoach

It was also revealed at the meeting that the Chief executive of Perth and Kinross Council, Thomas Glen, will meet with Stagecoach on Friday.

The proposals have been met with anger and disbelief across Perthshire.

Residents packed out a public meeting in Errol on Monday to voice their concerns to Perthshire South MSP John Swinney.

The Deputy First Minister told The Courier he would also be submitting those worries to the bus company.

Douglas Robertson, managing director at Stagecoach East Scotland, said the proposals were to improve the “longer term sustainability” of the bus network.

He said: “We appreciate these proposals will cause inconvenience or involve change for some people and any decisions will not be taken lightly.

More from Perth & Kinross

Tay Street in Perth
Man taken to hospital after falling down embankment near the Tay in Perth city…
Erigmore caravan park, with caravan in foreground and Erigmore House in background
Popular Perthshire caravan park extension set for refusal following 99 objections
St Madoes Church
Battle over bid for homes overlooking Perthshire graveyard labelled 'devastating' for mourners
Perth woman arrested for allegedly posting offensive material online
Perth woman, 20, arrested after allegedly sharing offensive comments online
The Loft Nightclub in Perth
Clubber on Perth nightspot's 'banned list' handed year-long exclusion order by court
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Cleared of having dangerous XL Bully Picture shows; Brian Laird. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/03/2024
Dundee owner cleared after XL Bully attacks and kills terrier in Blairgowrie street
Residents pack out Errol Village Hall over bus cuts. Image: David Farrell
Huge community turnout as bus cuts threaten to leave Carse of Gowrie isolated
Perth Academy
Perth Academy inspection reveals bullying concerns as teaching standards criticised
Audrey McLeod, Oriana Austin and Verity McMillan with one of the Rubber Chicken Theatre company's willow animals. Image: Pamela Mackie.
Dunblane Dr Dolittle cast share stage with Crieff-made willow menagerie
Morrison's Academy in Crieff. Image: Google
Pupils at exclusive Perthshire private school suffered 'mass beatings' and sexual abuse

Conversation