Demand for national intervention on Stagecoach bus cuts in Perthshire

Demands have been made for the Scottish Government to intervene in proposed Stagecoach cuts which would decimate bus services across Perthshire.

Perth and Kinross councillors have also demanded the bus company extend its public consultation on the plans, which is currently due to finish on March 10.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday there was unanimous support across all political parties after an urgent motion was raised to address the axing and restructuring of bus services.

The plans would leave areas like the Carse of Gowrie with no commercial routes run by the company and affect patients and staff travelling to Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary.

Perthshire bus cuts a ‘kick in the teeth’

As a motion and amendment by Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey and Liberal Democrat Liz Barrett were both agreed, councillors were scathing in their assessment of Stagecoach.

Council leader Grant Laing called the proposals a “kick in the teeth”, saying he was shocked by the bus company’s lack of communication with the local authority.

“The main point is lack of consultation,” he told the chamber.

“Imagine having a lack of consultation with probably your largest customer.

“£5 million in home to school transport, £2.75 million in bus subsidy, and you don’t consult before you make changes to the service.

“That is a very strange way to work.”

The proposals would see the axing of the 16 and the X7 services between Perth and Dundee which currently serve the villages throughout the Carse of Gowrie.

They also connect Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary.

Stagecoach has also proposed changing the 39 route which means it would no longer serve the area.

The only timetabled routes to remain would be the evening and Sunday services which are subsidised by Perth and Kinross Council.

‘A lack of transparency’

Perth South councillor, Liz Barrett, also criticised the approach of the bus company.

“The lack of engagement with the councils of Perth and Kinross and Dundee and with NHS Tayside before this announcement demonstrates a lack of transparency and good faith,” she said.

“Which isn’t what we might have expected from a local company who make significant profits and benefit from several contracts with the council and the Scottish Government subsidy of free bus passes.

“That’s why we’re also calling for intervention by the Scottish Government.”

Councillors agreed that the leaders of all political groups will write a joint letter to the Scottish Government Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, calling for an intervention.

They will ask the government to ensure the consultation period is paused and extended pending the publication of an impact assessment and full details of the cuts.

‘We’ve all been appalled’

Liberal Democrat councillor Claire McLaren highlighted that rural villages and communities will be “affected greatly”.

“We’ve all been appalled by the proposals announced last week to drastically reduce the bus timetable throughout Perth and Kinross by operator Stagecoach,” said the councillor.

“These proposed changes are hugely unpalatable to our constituents who rely on the regular bus timetables to get to work, school, college, appointments, food shopping and visiting family and friends.”

Conservative councillor for Carse of Gowrie, Angus Forbes, said: “Everyone in this council is absolutely appalled at the way we are being treated, the way our constituents are being treated.

“The Carse of Gowrie will be absolutely devastated by these cuts.”

Chief executive to meet with Stagecoach

It was also revealed at the meeting that the Chief executive of Perth and Kinross Council, Thomas Glen, will meet with Stagecoach on Friday.

The proposals have been met with anger and disbelief across Perthshire.

Residents packed out a public meeting in Errol on Monday to voice their concerns to Perthshire South MSP John Swinney.

The Deputy First Minister told The Courier he would also be submitting those worries to the bus company.

Douglas Robertson, managing director at Stagecoach East Scotland, said the proposals were to improve the “longer term sustainability” of the bus network.

He said: “We appreciate these proposals will cause inconvenience or involve change for some people and any decisions will not be taken lightly.