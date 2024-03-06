Youths steal vapes during smash-and-grab raid at Forfar store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Youths steal vapes during smash-and-grab raid at Forfar store

The store was targeted on Wednesday morning.

By James Simpson
Police at Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street, Forfar.
Police at the store on Market Street, Forfar. Image: Supplied

A Forfar convenience store has suffered damage costing thousands of pounds during a smash-and-grab raid.

Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The store has been closed since last year – due to an issue with the roof – but stock had remained inside until the break-in.

A spokesman for the store said two youths began launching bricks at the entrance at around 2.30am before vapes were reportedly stolen.

Youths left a trail of devastation at the shop in Forfar. Image: Supplied

He said: “Forensics were at the store on Wednesday as police probed the break-in.

“There has been significant damage caused to the front of the shop, at the entrance.

“We estimate this damage to be in thousands of pounds.

“Although the shop has been shut for some time the CCTV was active.

“We’ve watched the footage back and they’re trying to get in for a while.

“It looks like all they’ve taken is vapes but due to forensics being on scene we haven’t had a chance to get exact numbers on this.”

Forfar Convenience store break-in a ‘setback we could do without’

Despite the setback bosses at the store are confident they are still on schedule to reopen the store soon.

The spokesman added: “We’ve been closed for some time due to the issue with the roof.

“Although this is setback we could do without, we are still expecting to reopen the store soon.

“A local resident had raised the alarm and we’re thankful they did this on Wednesday

“Looking at the footage the two lads must’ve been around 16 years old.

“As a business it’s frustrating.

“Not only that we’re currently closed due to a maintenance issue but we’re facing issues like this.”

The shop has been closed due to an issue with the roof. Image: Supplied

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.25am on Wednesday, 6 March, 2024, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Market Street, Forfar.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

