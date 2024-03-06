Youths steal vapes during smash-and-grab raid at Forfar store

A Forfar convenience store has suffered damage costing thousands of pounds during a smash-and-grab raid.

Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The store has been closed since last year – due to an issue with the roof – but stock had remained inside until the break-in.

A spokesman for the store said two youths began launching bricks at the entrance at around 2.30am before vapes were reportedly stolen.

He said: “Forensics were at the store on Wednesday as police probed the break-in.

“There has been significant damage caused to the front of the shop, at the entrance.

“We estimate this damage to be in thousands of pounds.

“Although the shop has been shut for some time the CCTV was active.

“We’ve watched the footage back and they’re trying to get in for a while.

“It looks like all they’ve taken is vapes but due to forensics being on scene we haven’t had a chance to get exact numbers on this.”

Forfar Convenience store break-in a ‘setback we could do without’

Despite the setback bosses at the store are confident they are still on schedule to reopen the store soon.

The spokesman added: “We’ve been closed for some time due to the issue with the roof.

“Although this is setback we could do without, we are still expecting to reopen the store soon.

“A local resident had raised the alarm and we’re thankful they did this on Wednesday

“Looking at the footage the two lads must’ve been around 16 years old.

“As a business it’s frustrating.

“Not only that we’re currently closed due to a maintenance issue but we’re facing issues like this.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.25am on Wednesday, 6 March, 2024, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Market Street, Forfar.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”