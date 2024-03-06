Wednesday court round-up — Bakery barney and whole town ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Bakery barney and whole town ban

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A 33-year-old man has admitted downloading indecent images of children from his home in Dundee.

Reports have been ordered after Steven Middleton pled guilty to acquiring the vile material.

Middleton admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children at an address on Atholl Street between November 25 and 29 2021.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, sentence was deferred until April by Sheriff Derek Reekie in order for social work reports to be obtained.

Fatal dog attack

XL Bully owner Bryan Laird, 31, from Dundee, was cleared by a court after his pet attacked and killed a terrier on a Blairgowrie housing estate last year Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court heard how workmen hit the XL Bully with a fence post in a desperate attempt to force it to let go. Mr Laird was found not to be culpable over the fatal attack.

Bryan Laird
Bryan Laird was cleared of wrongdoing at Perth Sheriff Court.

Flaky customer

A man who threatened staff at a popular Perthshire bakery has been electronically tagged.

Nigel Murray admitted causing a commotion at Sugar and Spice in Auchterarder on August 21 last year.

The 55-year-old, from Blackford, was challenged by employees when he walked into the premises at 8.20am, Perth Sherifff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “He was told he was barred from the bakery and would not be served.”

Murray erupted and began shouting and swearing.

He called one staff member a “specky b******” and said: “I’m going to break your jaw.”

“The accused was asked to leave or the police would be called,” said Mr McKenzie.

Murray shouted “old c***” and walked out onto the street, continuing to yell obscenities.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Murray: “I take account of your mental health difficulties and the positive steps you’ve taken” and imposed a four-month restriction of liberty order, banning Murray from leaving his Ogilvie Road property between 7pm and 7am.

Stamp attack

The victim of a vicious stamp attack outside a Fife pub will receive £7,500 in compensation from plumber Ewan McLean, who committed the assault. He had followed the man from a Kirkcaldy bar, knocked him down and stamped on and kicked his head.

Ewan McLean
Ewan McLean at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Banned from town

A convicted sex offender who repeatedly harassed his ex-partner has been banned from entering Tayport ahead of sentencing.

Anthony McGerty admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between January 1 and February 29 this year on Nelson Street in the Fife town.

Reports have been ordered after McGerty pled guilty from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted causing the woman fear and alarm by repeatedly phoning her, emailing her, sending her letters as well as sending her gifts and parcels.

McGerty, of Afton Court in Ayr, was previously hit with a jail term for child sex offences in Ayrshire in 2015 and 2016.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until April and released McGerty on bail with a condition not to enter Tayport.

Snared by decoys

A creep from Dundee made sexual remarks to what he thought were two underage girls before being caught by “paedophile hunters”. Raymond Tait, 48, joked he was old enough the father of one of the decoys before it was revealed he had actually been speaking to two adults.

Raymond Tait
Raymond Tait leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing later.

Murderer death probe

A murderer who died in HMP Perth was found to have died of liver failure.

Alexander Wilson was jailed for life at Glasgow High Court after attacking Thomas Taylor, 40, in the Renton, West Dunbartonshire, in 2007.

The convicted killer died after being rushed from the Edinburgh Road jail to hospital in December 2021.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the 53-year-old’s death showed no systematic failings or inaction were to blame.

Between around 1997 and 2000, Wilson was diagnosed as suffering from chronic viral Hepatatis C.

Three years after his conviction, he received further treatment for the condition.

Perth Prison
Wilson fell seriously ill in Perth Prison.

In the following year, he was diagnosed as suffering from likely cirrhosis of the liver and on May 2021, blood tests disclosed Wilson’s liver function had worsened.

He was admitted to hospital as an inpatient three times that October.

His liver function had deteriorated to the extent a transplant was required but his past medical history, which included drug misuse, precluded such treatment.

He was admitted to hospital as an inpatient three more times in November 2021.

During the second of those admissions, he was advised his condition was terminal.

On December 12 2021 at around 8am, he fell out of bed and reported he could not feel his legs.

Ninewells Hospital, Dundee
Wilson died at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Despite appearing to initially recover after nursing staff assessed him in his cell, he relapsed and was rushed to Ninewells.

Shortly before 1pm the following day, he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem showed Wilson’s death was caused by end-stage liver failure, liver cirrhosis and previous Hepatitis C infection.

The FAI held at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Gregor Murray found no precautions could reasonably have been taken which might realistically have avoided Mr Wilson’s death and no defects in any system of working contributed to his death.



