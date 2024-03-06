Dundee owner cleared after XL Bully attacks and kills terrier in Blairgowrie street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee owner cleared after XL Bully attacks and kills terrier in Blairgowrie street

Bonnie, a mix-breed Spanish terrier, died from her injuries after being mauled by Bryan Laird's dog but no fault was found on his part.

By Jamie Buchan
Bryan Laird was acquitted after trial at Perth's Justice of the Peace Court.
An XL Bully owner has been cleared by a court after his pet attacked and killed another dog on a Blairgowrie housing estate.

Bonnie, a mixed-breed Spanish terrier, died from her injuries after being mauled by Bryan Laird’s dog in the town’s Newhill Way in February last year.

Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court heard how workmen hit the XL Bully with a fence post in a desperate attempt to force it to let go.

Mr Laird went on trial accused of allowing his dog to savage Bonnie.

The 31-year-old, of Landsdowne Square, Dundee, faced allegations he was in charge of the animal – whose name is unknown to prosecutors – and permitted it to seize the terrier by the body with its mouth, compress her body and refuse to let her go.

But he walked free from court this week after no fault was found and the Crown case against him collapsed.

Owners were ‘absolutely devastated’

Groundworker Ryan McIntosh told the trial he heard a commotion while working at a new-build property on Scotia Homes’ Hazelwood site on February 20 2023.

He ran into the street to see the XL Bully attacking the smaller dog, as a crowd of people looked on.

Mr McIntosh, 42, said: “I tried to hit it with a fence post.

“I smacked it with the stick but it kept bouncing off of it. It just wouldn’t let go.”

Another man tried to take a hold of the XL Bully’s mouth.

Ryan McIntosh gave evidence at Bryan Laird’s trial.

Asked by fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie if the dog eventually let go of the terrier, Mr McIntosh said: “Aye, but by then it was too late.”

He said Bonnie’s owner was “absolutely devastated”.

Mr McIntosh’s colleague Ryan Carr, 26, said he also went into the street after hearing “a lot of screaming and dogs barking”.

He said: “There was a crowd of people there.

“There was two dogs in the middle and people were trying to separate them.”

Ryan Carr and Steven Milne enter Perth Sheriff Court
Mr Carr (left) and Mr Milne enter Perth Sheriff Court. 

Mr Carr said: “The little dog was owned by one of the couples who had moved onto the site.”

He said he did not see where the XL Bully came from.

“All I know was it had this little dog in its mouth.

“I was left with blood on my hands from trying to pull them apart from each other.”

Bonnie was killed after being attacked by an XL Bully in Newhill Way, Blairgowrie.

Site manager Steven Milne, 42, said he was tasked with investigating the incident.

He told the trial he did not see the attack but described the aftermath.

“People were asking us to clean up because there was a lot of blood on the road.

“I told them to wait for the police.”

He said he knew Mr Laird from previous construction jobs.

No case to answer

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, for Mr Laird, said it was not disputed his client was in charge of the XL Bully that day.

But he stressed there had been no proof Mr Laird permitted the animal to cause danger or injury, as per the charge.

He said: “There’s nothing suggesting this was caused by any fault on Mr Laird’s part.

“There has been no evidence to infer that there was an act or omission by my client that allowed this to happen.”

Bryan Laird leaving Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court.

JP Allan Robertson agreed with Mr Donnelly’s “no case to answer” submission.

“In light of the evidence I have heard, I will uphold this submission,” he told Mr Laird.

“You are free to go.”

Last month, the first part of restrictions on American XL Bully-type dogs came into force in Scotland.

It is now illegal to have an XL Bully in public without a muzzle or a lead.

Efforts to create a rescue centre for the breed in Angus are under way.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

