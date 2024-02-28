Angus XL Bully sanctuary: What is state of play with controversial rescue centre now ban is in force?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus XL Bully sanctuary: What is state of play with controversial rescue centre now ban is in force?

Plans are progressing to establish a hub for the breed near Forfar after new control legislation came into force last week.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus.
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus.

The campaigner behind plans for an XL Bully sanctuary in Angus says the effort of bringing her plan to reality has taken its toll.

Kerryanne Shaw remains determined to set up the facility between Forfar and Dundee.

But she still requires a licence from the council to operate it.

That will not be issued until at least the end of next month.

And the Glasgow-based dog-lover is trying to take a step back after being left ‘exhausted’ by the effort of getting Happas Canine Centre kennels ready.

Sick pet

She is currently devoting her time to the care of one of one of her own pets, which is terminally ill.

“I’ve been trying to take a break from it all as it’s been exhausting,” said Kerryanne.

“I currently have one of my own dogs with terminal cancer.”

However, she remains committed to setting up the Angus sanctuary, close to the A90 dual carriageway.

She will rent the kennels and house now-outlawed XL Bullies there.

Animal campaigner Kerryanne Shaw
Kerryanne Shaw with one of her pets. Image: Supplied

Last week the first part of restrictions on American XL Bully-type dogs came into force in Scotland.

It is now illegal to have an XL bully in public without a muzzle or lead.

You also cannot breed, sell, abandon or give away an XL bully.

From July 31, owners will require an exemption certificate, or have applied for one, to keep their dog.

Kerryanne has two dogs which meet that requirement.

“We have two XLs who we plan to take (to Angus) through exemption,” she said.

One of those is already at Happas under the care of the kennel owners.

“The other will move when I move on site,” added Kerryanne.

Through the sanctuary she hopes to re-home other bulldog-type breeds which are not subject to controls.

Kerryanne said she plans to stage an open day at Happas once the facility is up and running.

The Happas plan has generated a huge amount of comment from both sides of the dangerous dogs debate.

But Kerryanne says its has not led to an increase in people asking her to take on dogs since the ban became law.

More than 22,000 XLs have been spared after owners successfully applied for exemption certificates.

However, the total number across the UK has been put at between 50,000 and 100,000.

Licensing hearing

Kerryanne cannot bring other dogs to Angus until she secures a re-homing licence.

It is issued by Angus Council’s civic licensing committee.

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for March 28.

Kerryanne previously said she had submitted the application and is hopeful of it being considered at the first available opportunity.

Meanwhile kennel owner Jeremy Barron has applied for a renewal of the boarding licence for the facility.

It expired at the end of last year.

