Angus XL Bully sanctuary: What is state of play with controversial rescue centre now ban is in force?

The campaigner behind plans for an XL Bully sanctuary in Angus says the effort of bringing her plan to reality has taken its toll.

Kerryanne Shaw remains determined to set up the facility between Forfar and Dundee.

But she still requires a licence from the council to operate it.

That will not be issued until at least the end of next month.

And the Glasgow-based dog-lover is trying to take a step back after being left ‘exhausted’ by the effort of getting Happas Canine Centre kennels ready.

Sick pet

She is currently devoting her time to the care of one of one of her own pets, which is terminally ill.

“I’ve been trying to take a break from it all as it’s been exhausting,” said Kerryanne.

“I currently have one of my own dogs with terminal cancer.”

However, she remains committed to setting up the Angus sanctuary, close to the A90 dual carriageway.

She will rent the kennels and house now-outlawed XL Bullies there.

Last week the first part of restrictions on American XL Bully-type dogs came into force in Scotland.

It is now illegal to have an XL bully in public without a muzzle or lead.

You also cannot breed, sell, abandon or give away an XL bully.

From July 31, owners will require an exemption certificate, or have applied for one, to keep their dog.

Kerryanne has two dogs which meet that requirement.

“We have two XLs who we plan to take (to Angus) through exemption,” she said.

One of those is already at Happas under the care of the kennel owners.

“The other will move when I move on site,” added Kerryanne.

Through the sanctuary she hopes to re-home other bulldog-type breeds which are not subject to controls.

Kerryanne said she plans to stage an open day at Happas once the facility is up and running.

The Happas plan has generated a huge amount of comment from both sides of the dangerous dogs debate.

But Kerryanne says its has not led to an increase in people asking her to take on dogs since the ban became law.

More than 22,000 XLs have been spared after owners successfully applied for exemption certificates.

However, the total number across the UK has been put at between 50,000 and 100,000.

Licensing hearing

Kerryanne cannot bring other dogs to Angus until she secures a re-homing licence.

It is issued by Angus Council’s civic licensing committee.

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for March 28.

Kerryanne previously said she had submitted the application and is hopeful of it being considered at the first available opportunity.

Meanwhile kennel owner Jeremy Barron has applied for a renewal of the boarding licence for the facility.

It expired at the end of last year.