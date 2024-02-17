Readers react to XL Bully rescuer’s Angus sanctuary plan after ‘hate campaign’ claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to XL Bully rescuer’s Angus sanctuary plan after ‘hate campaign’ claims

Kerryanne Shaw is getting kennels near Forfar ready to house the soon-to-be banned XL Bully breed.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.

An XL Bully campaigner’s plan to create a sanctuary in Angus has received support after the rescuer claimed she had faced a “hate campaign”.

Kerryanne Shaw from Glasgow is refurbishing kennels between Forfar and Dundee to take XL Bullies when the breed comes under strict new controls next week.

She still has to secure a licence for Happas Canine Centre.

And the owner of the premises who will lease them to 38-year-old Kerryanne is also awaiting a licence renewal after we revealed his boarding permit expired at the end of 2023.

The licence applications will not be considered by Angus councillors before March 28 at the earliest.

Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.

Kerryanne will live on site with XL Bullies legally kept only by her under an exemption licence.

Other non-banned bull-type breeds will be re-homed through the sanctuary.

She plans a public open day once it is up and running to let people see the set-up there.

Kerryanne hopes it will answer the critics after revealing how online trolling had affected her mental health.

And her determination to set the sanctuary up has won support since she spoke about the hate campaign.

It comes after the SSPCA issued an urgent plea to find new homes for four dogs.

From February 23 it will be an offence to breed, sell, exchange, gift, advertise, abandon or allow an XL Bully to stray.

And they must be muzzled and on a lead in public, including in a car.

‘Beautiful creatures’

But there was backing from readers of The Courier online for Kerryanne’s work to help the breed.

Writing on our website, Anna-Marie Campbell said: “I hope with all my heart that these beautiful and extraordinary creatures can find there forever fields to run and play and just do what they are meant to do and be which is LOVED!!!

“Also to point out to the haters of a breed more interesting than the twigs you have in your head. My mom has 4 XL males. Storm, Trooper, Laurel and Hardy. And they are living proof of LOVE AND AFFECTION.

Karen from London simply said: “Good luck.”

And Marilyn added: “Well done Kerryanne. Wish you all the best with this.

“It is certain humans who should be muzzled etc. not these poor dogs.”

Kerryanne Shaw, who is setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus.
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus.

Janet Sweeney commented: “WELL GOOD FOR YOU, I wish you NOTHING but success in this.

“Social media nasties are everywhere aren’t they…just willing to upset for the sake of it.

“There are many of us who believe you’re doing a GREAT thing and hope your mental health rises above the ones who are doing their best to destroy it.

“I stood for the XLs when all this started. With no disrespect to the ones who have been hurt, but not all of these dogs should be punished for the attacks of the few.

“One guy was shocked at my defence of this breed because I don’t own one, but I do have a belief regardless of owning or not.

“So I hope you are successful in all you’re trying to achieve, you have my best wishes.

Kateluke added: “Good luck to her and her team and the trolls can take a hike.”

Doubts over dogs – and location

But others remain uncertain about the project and XL Bullies, which have been blamed for a number of serious attacks.

Simmy said: “Curiously I was wondering if all these positive XL Bully supporters would, HONESTLY, now have children running around playing with these dogs and not be concerned?”

RMc added: “What they are meant to do is fight. Who would have guessed they would be dangerous.”

An XL Bully puppy.
An XL Bully puppy.

Others questioned Glasgow-based Kerryanne’s decision to relocate to Angus.

Paul said: “Keep them in Glasgow we don’t need you or them here.”

LittleSandybeans added: “Why does she need to move up to Tayside to do this, why not open someplace closer to her home?”

Conversation