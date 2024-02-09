EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully sanctuary site does not have up-to-date animal boarding licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully sanctuary site does not have up-to-date animal boarding licence

A permit for kennels near Forfar where a campaigner hopes to home banned XL Bully dogs within weeks expired last year.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw is to run a sanctuary for XL Bully dogs at Happas Canine Centre in Angus.
Kerryanne Shaw plans to set up a sanctuary for XL Bully dogs in Angus. Image: Kerryanne Shaw

Angus kennels earmarked as Scotland’s first sanctuary for banned XL Bully dogs do not have a current animal boarding licence.

Happas Canine Centre was chosen by campaigner Kerryanne Shaw as a rescue facility for bull-type dogs, including the breed set to be outlawed in Scotland later this month.

But we can reveal the animal boarding licence for the establishment between Forfar and Dundee expired at the end of December.

And Happas remains at the centre of an Angus Council probe following “a number of complaints” about conditions there.

Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus. Image: Google Street View

The earliest any licensing application could be considered from either centre owner Jeremy Barron or Ms Shaw is March 28.

That is the next scheduled meeting of Angus Council’s civic licensing committee.

It falls more than a month after the XL Bully legislation comes into force.

So it could leave the sanctuary plans in tatters.

Council clarify licensing position

Angus Council confirmed the licensing situation.

“Anyone wishing to operate an animal welfare establishment (with or without a rehoming element) has to apply for an animal welfare establishment licence,” it said.

“At present the animal boarding licence for Happas Canine Centre expired on December 31 2023.

“The owner has already indicated that he has made an application for a further boarding licence.

“This will be dealt with in accordance with the statutory processes.”

The authority added: “Should any application be received for a new licence for an animal welfare establishment it will be dealt with in accordance with the statutory procedures.”

Happas Canine Centre near Forfar.
Inside Happas Canine Centre. Image: Kerryanne Shaw

The council’s online application form requires information on the type and number of animals which will be kept.

Full details of animal care, cleaning, waste disposal, health and safety and insurance are also required.

Applicants are also asked about relevant experience or qualifications.

And they must declare any previous licence refusals or offences.

Giving false information can lead to a prison sentence of up to a year or a £40,000 fine.

There is also no prospect of an interim permit.

The council added: “There are no temporary licences for animal boarding or animal welfare establishments.

“Applications require time to be dealt with and as such it is likely that, if necessary, the earliest available civic licensing committee able to deal with any application lodged imminently would be March 28.”

Campaigner’s plan

This week, Ms Shaw said she hoped to have at least three XL Bullies at the centre before the breed ban comes in on February 23.

From that date it will become a crime to be a first-time XL Bully owner.

It will also be illegal to breed an XL Bully, and for one to be in a public place without muzzle and lead.

Ms Shaw intends to lease Happas from Mr Barron.

The site will host up to 31 bulldog-type animals.

These would include three XL Bullies which will only be able to live with Ms Shaw under an exemption allowing her to own the breed.

The remaining dogs will stay in the rescue centre with a view to rehoming.

XL Bully charity campaigner Kerryanne Shaw.
Kerryanne Shaw is moving from Glasgow to set up the Angus sanctuary. Image: Supplied

Ms Shaw ‘s charity, All Bullie Charity Rescue, has been rehousing bull-type breeds for the past decade.

The 38-year-old said moving to Angus from Glasgow was a “big decision”.

But the terms of the new law require her to live with the soon-to-be outlawed breed.

This week she posted pictures of work going on at Happas to ready the centre for dogs arriving.

Ms Shaw and Mr Barron were contacted for comment but did not respond.

It is not known if any animals are currently housed at Happas.

Conversation