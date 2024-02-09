EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully sanctuary site does not have up-to-date animal boarding licence

Angus kennels earmarked as Scotland’s first sanctuary for banned XL Bully dogs do not have a current animal boarding licence.

Happas Canine Centre was chosen by campaigner Kerryanne Shaw as a rescue facility for bull-type dogs, including the breed set to be outlawed in Scotland later this month.

But we can reveal the animal boarding licence for the establishment between Forfar and Dundee expired at the end of December.

And Happas remains at the centre of an Angus Council probe following “a number of complaints” about conditions there.

The earliest any licensing application could be considered from either centre owner Jeremy Barron or Ms Shaw is March 28.

That is the next scheduled meeting of Angus Council’s civic licensing committee.

It falls more than a month after the XL Bully legislation comes into force.

So it could leave the sanctuary plans in tatters.

Council clarify licensing position

Angus Council confirmed the licensing situation.

“Anyone wishing to operate an animal welfare establishment (with or without a rehoming element) has to apply for an animal welfare establishment licence,” it said.

“At present the animal boarding licence for Happas Canine Centre expired on December 31 2023.

“The owner has already indicated that he has made an application for a further boarding licence.

“This will be dealt with in accordance with the statutory processes.”

The authority added: “Should any application be received for a new licence for an animal welfare establishment it will be dealt with in accordance with the statutory procedures.”

The council’s online application form requires information on the type and number of animals which will be kept.

Full details of animal care, cleaning, waste disposal, health and safety and insurance are also required.

Applicants are also asked about relevant experience or qualifications.

And they must declare any previous licence refusals or offences.

Giving false information can lead to a prison sentence of up to a year or a £40,000 fine.

There is also no prospect of an interim permit.

The council added: “There are no temporary licences for animal boarding or animal welfare establishments.

“Applications require time to be dealt with and as such it is likely that, if necessary, the earliest available civic licensing committee able to deal with any application lodged imminently would be March 28.”

Campaigner’s plan

This week, Ms Shaw said she hoped to have at least three XL Bullies at the centre before the breed ban comes in on February 23.

From that date it will become a crime to be a first-time XL Bully owner.

It will also be illegal to breed an XL Bully, and for one to be in a public place without muzzle and lead.

Ms Shaw intends to lease Happas from Mr Barron.

The site will host up to 31 bulldog-type animals.

These would include three XL Bullies which will only be able to live with Ms Shaw under an exemption allowing her to own the breed.

The remaining dogs will stay in the rescue centre with a view to rehoming.

Ms Shaw ‘s charity, All Bullie Charity Rescue, has been rehousing bull-type breeds for the past decade.

The 38-year-old said moving to Angus from Glasgow was a “big decision”.

But the terms of the new law require her to live with the soon-to-be outlawed breed.

This week she posted pictures of work going on at Happas to ready the centre for dogs arriving.

Ms Shaw and Mr Barron were contacted for comment but did not respond.

It is not known if any animals are currently housed at Happas.