New XL Bully centre in Angus set to open later this month as rescuer reveals plans

An Angus rescue centre is set to welcome its first XL Bullies before the breed is banned later this month.

Kerryanne Shaw has confirmed she is to lease the Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, from owner Jeremy Barron.

The Happas Road site will host up to 31 bulldog-breed dogs.

Of these, at least three will be XL Bullies who have to arrive before February 23, when the breed is banned in Scotland.

These dogs will only be able to live with Kerryanne, who has an exemption to allow her to own XL Bullies.

The remaining dogs will stay in the rescue centre with a view to rehoming.

Kerryane’s charity, All Bullie Charity Rescue, has been rehousing bull-type breeds for the past decade.

The 38-year-old raised more than £20,000 to open an XL Bully sanctuary after it was announced that restrictions on the breed would come into force in England and Wales on December 31.

Scotland will follow on February 23, when it will become a crime to be a first-time XL Bully owner.

It will also be illegal to breed an XL Bully, and for one to be in a public place without a muzzle and lead.

The bans follow a string of violent attacks.

Kerryane will be relocating to the Happas centre, a rural spot close to the A90 eight miles north of Dundee.

“I have never lived outside the Glasgow area so it is a big decision,” she told The Courier.

“But living there is the only way we will be able to do it.

“The owner of the dog that takes them through exemption must be able to live with them.

“It is also a good opportunity for the rescue and to keep the dogs who fall victim to the ban.

“Potentially we will have maybe three XL Bullies that we might not be able to rehome in time for the ban, so they will be there not for rescue but as a sanctuary.”

Rescuer says dogs will have plenty of space to exercise

Less than a month ago, Kerryanne suggested that her plans for Happas had “fallen to the wayside due to the amount of harassment and vitriol” she claimed to have received.

But she is now optimistic that the centre will be established – and has even posted pictures and video of the current setup inside the rescue centre.

She has responded to some who raised concerns about the dogs’ living conditions on her Facebook post.

“The video posted is just the sleeping area for the dogs,” she said.

“When the silver shutter is open it will lead out to a fairly large outside run for the dogs.

“And we are creating a large exercise area at the back of the building.

“We are starting work now, so the flooring in the pictures is not the finished project.

“We are hoping that the site should be done over the next few days.

“Once we are satisfied that enough work has been done we can move in the dogs.”

Kerryanne Shaw applying for rehoming licence

Kerryanne is also applying for a rehoming licence, which is required in Scotland for anyone who rehomes more than five dogs a year.

“I don’t see why they shouldn’t allow us a licence,” she added.

“Once the work has been done in the kennels there is no need for them not to.

“We won’t be rehoming XL Bullies after the ban so won’t be breaking any laws.

“We are trying to do this before the ban.

“However, it seems the homes have dried up in Scotland unfortunately.

“So we are receiving little interest at the moment.”

Angus Council still investigating Happas Canine Centre

The Courier reported last month that Angus Council had launched a probe into Happas Canine Centre after “a number of complaints” were made about the existing business.

The council says this investigation is ongoing.

A council spokesperson said: “Several visits have been made this month to check on the progress of requested works.

“Further work is required and when this is completed an officer will revisit to check they are satisfactory.

“With regards to any licence applications following this, these will be dealt with in accordance with statutory processes and presented to the civic licensing committee as required.”