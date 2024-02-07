New XL Bully centre in Angus set to open later this month as rescuer reveals plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

New XL Bully centre in Angus set to open later this month as rescuer reveals plans

XL Bullies will move into the rescue centre ahead of the breed's ban later this month.

By Stephen Eighteen
Kerryanne Shaw is to run a sanctuary for XL Bully dogs at Happas Canine Centre in Angus.
Kerryanne Shaw is to run a sanctuary for XL Bully dogs at Happas Canine Centre. Image: Kerryanne Shaw

An Angus rescue centre is set to welcome its first XL Bullies before the breed is banned later this month.

Kerryanne Shaw has confirmed she is to lease the Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, from owner Jeremy Barron.

The Happas Road site will host up to 31 bulldog-breed dogs.

Of these, at least three will be XL Bullies who have to arrive before February 23, when the breed is banned in Scotland.

These dogs will only be able to live with Kerryanne, who has an exemption to allow her to own XL Bullies.

The remaining dogs will stay in the rescue centre with a view to rehoming.

XL Bully dogs to arrive at Angus rescue centre this month

Kerryane’s charity, All Bullie Charity Rescue, has been rehousing bull-type breeds for the past decade.

The 38-year-old raised more than £20,000 to open an XL Bully sanctuary after it was announced that restrictions on the breed would come into force in England and Wales on December 31.

Scotland will follow on February 23, when it will become a crime to be a first-time XL Bully owner.

It will also be illegal to breed an XL Bully, and for one to be in a public place without a muzzle and lead.

A ban on XL Bullies will be introduced in Scotland this month. Image: Shutterstock

The bans follow a string of violent attacks.

Kerryane will be relocating to the Happas centre, a rural spot close to the A90 eight miles north of Dundee.

Inside Happas Canine Centre. Image: Kerryanne Shaw

“I have never lived outside the Glasgow area so it is a big decision,” she told The Courier.

“But living there is the only way we will be able to do it.

“The owner of the dog that takes them through exemption must be able to live with them.

“It is also a good opportunity for the rescue and to keep the dogs who fall victim to the ban.

“Potentially we will have maybe three XL Bullies that we might not be able to rehome in time for the ban, so they will be there not for rescue but as a sanctuary.”

Rescuer says dogs will have plenty of space to exercise

Less than a month ago, Kerryanne suggested that her plans for Happas had “fallen to the wayside due to the amount of harassment and vitriol” she claimed to have received.

But she is now optimistic that the centre will be established – and has even posted pictures and video of the current setup inside the rescue centre.

She has responded to some who raised concerns about the dogs’ living conditions on her Facebook post.

“The video posted is just the sleeping area for the dogs,” she said.

“When the silver shutter is open it will lead out to a fairly large outside run for the dogs.

“And we are creating a large exercise area at the back of the building.

“We are starting work now, so the flooring in the pictures is not the finished project.

“We are hoping that the site should be done over the next few days.

“Once we are satisfied that enough work has been done we can move in the dogs.”

Kerryanne Shaw applying for rehoming licence

Kerryanne is also applying for a rehoming licence, which is required in Scotland for anyone who rehomes more than five dogs a year.

Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade. Image: Kerryanne Shaw

“I don’t see why they shouldn’t allow us a licence,” she added.

“Once the work has been done in the kennels there is no need for them not to.

“We won’t be rehoming XL Bullies after the ban so won’t be breaking any laws.

“We are trying to do this before the ban.

“However, it seems the homes have dried up in Scotland unfortunately.

“So we are receiving little interest at the moment.”

Angus Council still investigating Happas Canine Centre

The Courier reported last month that Angus Council had launched a probe into Happas Canine Centre after “a number of complaints” were made about the existing business.

The council says this investigation is ongoing.

Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus. Image: Google Street View

A council spokesperson said: “Several visits have been made this month to check on the progress of requested works.

“Further work is required and when this is completed an officer will revisit to check they are satisfactory.

“With regards to any licence applications following this, these will be dealt with in accordance with statutory processes and presented to the civic licensing committee as required.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Yellow snow warning - February 7 2024
Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for two days of snow as weather warnings issued
The diversion route during roadworks at Rescobie, near Forfar. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face 20-mile diversion during roadworks near Forfar
Angus Council homes at Viewmount in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council tenants face 6.7% rent rise for 2024/25
Wayne Stephenson.
American Bulldog bit man's face in Arbroath supermarket car park
The planned Domino's in Carnoustie sits on the corner of High Street and Station Road. Image's Google
Objectors dish up 100-signature petition against Carnoustie Domino's
Caleb Fagan acted aggressively and assaulted a person at the Forfar shop. Image: Supplied
VIDEO: Moment 'out of control' thug goes on rampage in Forfar shop
Culloden Road, Arbroath.
Police Taser rock-throwing Arbroath sex offender
Beaming Callie Soutar back at Forfar Academy. Image: Paul Reid
Back to school (with a Gold Medal) for Forfar Youth OIympics curler Callie
The Dun site looking east towards Montrose Basin.
Detailed planning bid for 50MW battery storage site near Montrose Basin
Countdown Family store, Forfar disturbance. Image: Google maps
Man, 21, charged after 'disturbance' at Forfar shop

Conversation