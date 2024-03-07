World Book Day 2024 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids celebrate reading with incredible costumes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Book Day 2024 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids celebrate reading with incredible costumes

Parents sent us photos of their children dressed up.

Seven-month-old Polly Mann, from Dundee, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Image: supplied.
By Cheryl Peebles

It’s World Book Day and children have celebrated their love of reading by dressing up as their favourite characters.

We asked readers to submit photographs of their children in their World Book Day outfits so we can share the fun – and they have done so in their droves.

Pictures flooded in of children dressed up as favourites from kids’ literature, including The Gruffalo and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

We’ll be publishing as many of them as we can in The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

But before then, here are those sent in already.

World Book Day 2024

Kruz Smith, 3, Tealing.
Miley O’Brien, 6, Perth.
Reece & Khloe, 7 & 4.
Minnie McCormack, 3, Dundee.
Maiya Holt, 8, Dundee.
Axl Brougham, 9 weeks, Dundee.
Niven, Manus and Uist, 5, 7 and 9, Carnoustie.
Murray Muir, 13 months.
Freya Heron, 4, Dundee.
Olivia & Rory Latto, 4 and 2, Whitfield.
Max, 6, Dundee.
Florence and Harrison Mitchell, 6 & 4.
Polly Mann, 7 months, Dundee.
Iona Burns, 7, Dundee.
Kyran McKenna, 1, Dundee.
Ace Stark Gibson, 1, Dundee.
Robert Doyle, 5, Methil.
Sienna Paton, 6 months, Dundee.
Ai-J, Axel and Princess 5, 4 and 4 months.
Nolan McDonald, 2, Arbroath.
Aria Fairley, 10, Liff.
Robyn Spence, 8, Dundee.
Poppy Winter, 2, Dundee.
Ava McGregor, 5, Kirriemuir.
Quinn Mitchell, 6 months, Monifieth.
Teddie Russell, 2.
Ava Martin, 3, Dundee.
Alaia, 2, Dundee.
Jack Martin, 6 months, Dundee.
Frankie, 8,  Dundee.
Jackson Leitch, 3 months, Dundee.
Esamay Sellars, 5, Dundee.
Heidi and Jessica Cairney, 8 and 9, Brechin.
Dolly Donald, 4, Dundee.
Charlie Mackin, 11, Dundee.
Catherine Letford, 11, Dundee.
Emily Gray, 16, Broughty Ferry.
Leighton Gammie and Bobby Gray, 8 & 7, Arbroath.
Daniel Maclean, 5, Dundee.
Oliver Ward, 4, Carnoustie.
Leo Airlie, 7 months, Dundee.
Macey Murray, 6, Brechin.
Miriam and Elliot, 6 and 9, Murroes.
Brody, 9, Invergowrie.
Ollie Russell, 3.
Lydia Middleton, 6, Brechin.
Finn Davidson, 7, Broughty Ferry.
Isaac Muir, 2 months, Dundee.
Kadi and Rhea Howitt, 6 & 2, Forfar.
Hudson and Harris Ritchie, 4 and 7.
Finn Mudie, 2, Dundee.
Pascal, 3, Dundee.
Ella and Rio Smith, 6 and 3, Dundee.
Ava McNiven, 3, Balbeggie.
Bella Wylie, 5, Dundee.
Laine Richardson, 6, Dundee.
Bradley Robertson, 23 months, Dundee.
Koben & Kruz Smith, 6 & 3, Tealing.
Mason Harvey, 2, Dundee.
Ella and Hallie, 4 and 2, Monifieth.
Ayla Richardson, 3, Dundee.
Brooklyn & Zander Blu Beresford, 2&3.
January James Pearson and Jules James Pearson,  7 and 3, Dundee.
Sophia Tierney, 5, Monifieth.
Cassie McMaster and Scott McMaster, 10 and  7, Murroes.
Forrest Irvine, 3.
Arlo Leonard, 6, Kingennie.
Rannoch Nichols, 7, Crieff.
Rylee Henderson, 3, Dundee.
Charlotte Kane, 4, Dundee.
Jamie Russell, 5.
Butterflies Nursery School received a visit from their favourite superhero Spider-Man.

Conversation