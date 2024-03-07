World Book Day 2024 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids celebrate reading with incredible costumes

It’s World Book Day and children have celebrated their love of reading by dressing up as their favourite characters.

We asked readers to submit photographs of their children in their World Book Day outfits so we can share the fun – and they have done so in their droves.

Pictures flooded in of children dressed up as favourites from kids’ literature, including The Gruffalo and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

We’ll be publishing as many of them as we can in The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

But before then, here are those sent in already.

World Book Day 2024