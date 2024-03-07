Schools World Book Day 2024 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids celebrate reading with incredible costumes Parents sent us photos of their children dressed up. Seven-month-old Polly Mann, from Dundee, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Image: supplied. By Cheryl Peebles March 7 2024, 6:01pm March 7 2024, 6:01pm Share World Book Day 2024 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids celebrate reading with incredible costumes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4915727/world-book-day-pictures-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment It’s World Book Day and children have celebrated their love of reading by dressing up as their favourite characters. We asked readers to submit photographs of their children in their World Book Day outfits so we can share the fun – and they have done so in their droves. Pictures flooded in of children dressed up as favourites from kids’ literature, including The Gruffalo and The Very Hungry Caterpillar. We’ll be publishing as many of them as we can in The Courier and Evening Telegraph. But before then, here are those sent in already. World Book Day 2024 Kruz Smith, 3, Tealing. Miley O’Brien, 6, Perth. Reece & Khloe, 7 & 4. Minnie McCormack, 3, Dundee. Maiya Holt, 8, Dundee. Axl Brougham, 9 weeks, Dundee. Niven, Manus and Uist, 5, 7 and 9, Carnoustie. Murray Muir, 13 months. Freya Heron, 4, Dundee. Olivia & Rory Latto, 4 and 2, Whitfield. Max, 6, Dundee. Florence and Harrison Mitchell, 6 & 4. Polly Mann, 7 months, Dundee. Iona Burns, 7, Dundee. Kyran McKenna, 1, Dundee. Ace Stark Gibson, 1, Dundee. Robert Doyle, 5, Methil. Sienna Paton, 6 months, Dundee. Ai-J, Axel and Princess 5, 4 and 4 months. Nolan McDonald, 2, Arbroath. Aria Fairley, 10, Liff. Robyn Spence, 8, Dundee. Poppy Winter, 2, Dundee. Ava McGregor, 5, Kirriemuir. Quinn Mitchell, 6 months, Monifieth. Teddie Russell, 2. Ava Martin, 3, Dundee. Alaia, 2, Dundee. Jack Martin, 6 months, Dundee. Frankie, 8, Dundee. Jackson Leitch, 3 months, Dundee. Esamay Sellars, 5, Dundee. Heidi and Jessica Cairney, 8 and 9, Brechin. Dolly Donald, 4, Dundee. Charlie Mackin, 11, Dundee. Catherine Letford, 11, Dundee. Emily Gray, 16, Broughty Ferry. Leighton Gammie and Bobby Gray, 8 & 7, Arbroath. Daniel Maclean, 5, Dundee. Oliver Ward, 4, Carnoustie. Leo Airlie, 7 months, Dundee. Macey Murray, 6, Brechin. Miriam and Elliot, 6 and 9, Murroes. Brody, 9, Invergowrie. Ollie Russell, 3. Lydia Middleton, 6, Brechin. Finn Davidson, 7, Broughty Ferry. Isaac Muir, 2 months, Dundee. Kadi and Rhea Howitt, 6 & 2, Forfar. Hudson and Harris Ritchie, 4 and 7. Finn Mudie, 2, Dundee. Pascal, 3, Dundee. Ella and Rio Smith, 6 and 3, Dundee. Ava McNiven, 3, Balbeggie. Bella Wylie, 5, Dundee. Laine Richardson, 6, Dundee. Bradley Robertson, 23 months, Dundee. Koben & Kruz Smith, 6 & 3, Tealing. Mason Harvey, 2, Dundee. Ella and Hallie, 4 and 2, Monifieth. Ayla Richardson, 3, Dundee. Brooklyn & Zander Blu Beresford, 2&3. January James Pearson and Jules James Pearson, 7 and 3, Dundee. Sophia Tierney, 5, Monifieth. Cassie McMaster and Scott McMaster, 10 and 7, Murroes. Forrest Irvine, 3. Arlo Leonard, 6, Kingennie. Rannoch Nichols, 7, Crieff. Rylee Henderson, 3, Dundee. Charlotte Kane, 4, Dundee. Jamie Russell, 5. Butterflies Nursery School received a visit from their favourite superhero Spider-Man.
