Home News Fife

Mouth-watering partnership launched as Fisher & Donaldson teams up with Fife coffee firm

The female-led pairing launches on International Women's Day.

By Claire Warrender
Lynsey Harley from Modern Standard Coffee, left, with Fisher & Donaldson's Chloe and Jade Milne. Image: Supplied by Fisher & Donaldson.
Two female-led Fife firms are launching a mouth-watering partnership this International Women’s Day.

Established family bakery Fisher & Donaldson is joining forces with Glenrothes-based Modern Standard Coffee.

The coffee will be on sale at all seven Fisher & Donaldson sites.
And the deal means customers at the bakery’s seven takeaway and cafe sites will also be able to buy high quality Fair Trade coffee.

Famed for its fudge doughnuts, Fisher & Donaldson is headed up by sisters Jade and Chloe Milne, along with brother Ben, and has shops in St Andrews, Cupar and Dundee.

Meanwhile, Modern Standard Coffee is owned and managed by coffee expert Lynsey Harley.

Both companies say they recognise the importance of pairing quality coffee with delicious baking.

Fisher & Donaldson and coffee ‘a fantastic fit’

Fisher & Donaldson retail director Chloe said: “Our customers love our cakes, and especially paired with a good cup of coffee.

“We were blown away by Lynsey’s work ethic, her commitment to sourcing the finest Fair Trade coffee, and Modern Standard’s ethos of ‘great coffee for everyone’.

Lynsey Harley, founder of Modern Standard Coffee.
“As a family, women-led business, we are thoroughly committed to working with other similar Scottish businesses, so it felt like a fantastic fit to bring Modern Standard’s coffee into Fisher & Donaldson.

“And to launch this partnership today on International Women’s Day is just perfect.”

As well as serving the coffee, Fisher & Donaldson is also launching retail packs so customers can brew up at home.

‘Pairs beautifully with a fudge doughnut’

Lynsey Harley said the tie-in with the bakery had been a long-term goal.

“I am very excited to see this partnership come to life,” she said.

Fisher & Donaldson fudge doughnuts. Image:. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“Quality coffee is my passion and to bring it together with cakes baked by artisan bakers is the perfect match.

“I look forward to seeing how Fisher & Donaldson customers enjoy their new coffee.

“I can confirm it pairs just beautifully with a tasty fudge doughnut.”

The launch also marks the start of Fife Food and Drink Week.

