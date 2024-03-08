70MW Angus green energy projects set for go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

70MW Angus green energy projects set for go-ahead

Planning councillors will make a decision on applications for renewable energy schemes near Montrose and Liff next week.

By Graham Brown
The Balwyllo battery storage site is beside a substation near Bridge of Dun. Image: Google
The Balwyllo battery storage site is beside a substation near Bridge of Dun. Image: Google

A brace of green energy projects for Angus farmland look set to get a planning go-ahead.

On Tuesday, Angus development standards councillors will consider proposals for a 50MW battery storage site near Montrose and a 20MW solar farm close to Birkhill.

Planning officials have recommended a green light for both bids.

Bridge of Dun battery storage

The 49.9MW Montrose scheme involves siting up to 40 container units to store energy on a site south of Balwyllo Farm.

Whirlwind Energy Strorage want to build it beside the electricity substation near Bridge of Dun.

Public consultation events took place in Hillside in January and February.

The firm say they have taken local concerns around issues such as flood risk and fire safety on board.

Bridge of Dun electricity substation
The energy storage site would sit west of the Dun substation. Image: Google

But nearby residents do not want the development.

Timothy McDonnell told the council: “I’d like to object in the strongest possible terms.

“This is an inappropriate use of existing and quality farmland in a pleasant and unspoilt landscape.

“It will act as a blot on land in close proximity to a river of national significance and be visible from many miles away.”

Richard Fairgrieve added: “This is a historically significant village with the listed Bridge of Dun and close by House of Dun.

“It is an established and growing tourism hotspot with significant local funding going into the surrounding paths and attractions in which a large battery storage facility would not be welcome.”

Planners say the application should be approved by councillors.

“National and local planning policy is generally supportive of development proposals that provide for renewable energy generation,” they state.

“Adverse impacts associated with the proposal are limited and mitigation is proposed.”

The application is one of two battery storage sites planned for the land near Montrose Basin.

Another 50MW scheme for a site at Mill of Dun is yet to be considered by councillors.

Sidlaws solar farm scheme

Meanwhile, the separate solar farm proposal in the Sidlaws has also received a conditional approval recommendation from officials.

It seeks permission for a 20MW development east of Stoneygroves at Liff.

The site covers around 30 hectares and sits 250 metres south of Birkhill.

The solar farm will generate enough electricity to power 6,000 homes.

Applicants Sonnedix Weston was to create a new access onto Gourdie Brae around 200m south of its junction with Coupar Angus Road.

There were no objections from either statutory bodies or local residents.

Planners suggest the solar farm will be most noticeable to those living close by.

They add: “There are not considered to be unacceptable impacts on residential amenity.

“In this case the technology would appear to have potential to operate efficiently, and available evidence suggests that environmental impacts can be satisfactorily addressed.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Paul Masson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath 'loner' invited primary pupils to see pet snake and gave them Star Wars…
Demolition work underway at Letham Grange. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Demolition crew moves in on dangerous building at former Letham Grange resort
Angus kerbside recycling changes were due to come into force this month. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Angus bin changes delayed for three months
6
Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols dress up at Ballumbie PS in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
How Tayside and Fife kids brought characters to life for World Book Day in…
Police at Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street, Forfar.
Youths steal vapes during smash-and-grab raid at Forfar store
The by-election will decide a new councillor for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim.
By-election date set for Arbroath seat on Angus Council
Former Montrose fish factory sheds form part of the planning appeal. Image: Google
Councillors to make fact-finding Montrose port visit to see historic buildings at centre of…
Chris Sutton and John Hartson will entertain a Montrose audience. Image: Angus Alive
Celtic and Rangers legends lined up for Angus events
The new-look junction at the entrance to Arbroath marina. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Work to start within weeks on £14m Arbroath active travel scheme
35
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage. Image: DC Thomson.
Four-time convicted Carnoustie drink-driver 'obliterated' house in post-bash smash

Conversation