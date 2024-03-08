70MW Angus green energy projects set for go-ahead

A brace of green energy projects for Angus farmland look set to get a planning go-ahead.

On Tuesday, Angus development standards councillors will consider proposals for a 50MW battery storage site near Montrose and a 20MW solar farm close to Birkhill.

Planning officials have recommended a green light for both bids.

Bridge of Dun battery storage

The 49.9MW Montrose scheme involves siting up to 40 container units to store energy on a site south of Balwyllo Farm.

Whirlwind Energy Strorage want to build it beside the electricity substation near Bridge of Dun.

Public consultation events took place in Hillside in January and February.

The firm say they have taken local concerns around issues such as flood risk and fire safety on board.

But nearby residents do not want the development.

Timothy McDonnell told the council: “I’d like to object in the strongest possible terms.

“This is an inappropriate use of existing and quality farmland in a pleasant and unspoilt landscape.

“It will act as a blot on land in close proximity to a river of national significance and be visible from many miles away.”

Richard Fairgrieve added: “This is a historically significant village with the listed Bridge of Dun and close by House of Dun.

“It is an established and growing tourism hotspot with significant local funding going into the surrounding paths and attractions in which a large battery storage facility would not be welcome.”

Planners say the application should be approved by councillors.

“National and local planning policy is generally supportive of development proposals that provide for renewable energy generation,” they state.

“Adverse impacts associated with the proposal are limited and mitigation is proposed.”

The application is one of two battery storage sites planned for the land near Montrose Basin.

Another 50MW scheme for a site at Mill of Dun is yet to be considered by councillors.

Sidlaws solar farm scheme

Meanwhile, the separate solar farm proposal in the Sidlaws has also received a conditional approval recommendation from officials.

It seeks permission for a 20MW development east of Stoneygroves at Liff.

The site covers around 30 hectares and sits 250 metres south of Birkhill.

The solar farm will generate enough electricity to power 6,000 homes.

Applicants Sonnedix Weston was to create a new access onto Gourdie Brae around 200m south of its junction with Coupar Angus Road.

There were no objections from either statutory bodies or local residents.

Planners suggest the solar farm will be most noticeable to those living close by.

They add: “There are not considered to be unacceptable impacts on residential amenity.

“In this case the technology would appear to have potential to operate efficiently, and available evidence suggests that environmental impacts can be satisfactorily addressed.”